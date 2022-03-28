Tennessee’s 2022 Turkey Season Set to Open

NASHVILLE --- Tennessee’s 2022 spring turkey hunting season is set to open in most areas of the state on Saturday, April 2.

In an effort to help the turkey population in specific areas, the season starts April 16 in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley (MAV) unit (consisting of Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton counties) and in Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wayne counties in Middle Tennessee. The Young Sportsman Hunt is April 9-10 in these counties. The season concludes May 15 in all areas of the state.

“The purpose of the delay opening in the MAV unit and select Middle Tennessee counties is to give birds a chance to breed without disturbance,” said Roger Shields, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Wild Turkey Program Coordinator. “Hopefully this will lead to better reproduction and help increase the population in these areas of concern.”

This will be the third spring turkey season to “Tag Before You Drag” where hunters tag their big game animal in the field prior to moving. Hunters are able to use the TWRA on the Go app to simply E-tag and report their harvest in the field in one easy step, with or without cell phone service, prior to moving.

If you do not have a phone, attach one of the temporary transportations tags that printed at the bottom of your license this year and you have until midnight on the same day of the harvest (or before leaving the state) to check in your harvest online at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com or at one of several manned check stations. Temporary transportation tags can also be obtained by logging in at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com.

One bearded turkey is allowed per day, not to exceed the spring season limit of three bearded turkeys (two birds in the MAV unit).

A hunting and fishing combination (Type 001), plus a supplemental big game license, or a sportsman license is required. To purchase a license online, go to https://www.gooutdoorstennessee.com/.

More information on the 2022 spring turkey season can be found in the 2021-22 Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide. The guide is online at www.tnwildlife.org and available at TWRA offices and license agents.

Hunting hours are 30 minutes prior to legal sunrise until legal sunset (times found based on your location in the TWRA On the Go app). Legal hunting equipment includes shotguns using ammunition loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, longbows, recurve bows, compound bows, and crossbows.

Firearms and archery equipment may have sighting devices, except those devices utilizing an artificial light capable of locating wildlife.

---TWRA---