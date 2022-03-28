Statement from California’s Anti-Poverty Coalitions Calling for Solutions that Provide Relief for Children and Families

We can do a lot with the billions of dollars the state has in additional revenues, and children should be first on the list.” — Shimica Gaskins, President & CEO of GRACE/End Child Poverty CA

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the pandemic, California’s low-income families have borne the brunt of an ongoing economic fallout that, when combined with the exorbitant cost of housing, mounting inflation, and the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic, continues to push the state’s most vulnerable to the brink. In the face of these challenges California has undertaken bold policies to meet families where they are at with the establishment of the Young Child Tax Credit and the Golden State Stimulus. These actions have directly helped millions during uncertain times and point a clear line to where we should focus our efforts again: getting cash into households that are hurting.

California can lead the nation by backfilling the loss of the federal Child Tax Credit (CTC). As it stands, a total of 7.8 million California children, or 86% of ALL children in California, are losing out since the CTC expansion stalled in December 2021 and 1.7 million of them are falling back into poverty on our watch. Urgent action is required to reverse course for millions of children and families. Our coalitions urge Governor Newsom and the California Legislature to take action on the following items:

- Funding a one-time per-child tax credit payment for children living in poverty

- Funding dignified wages for child care providers and the removal of family fees

- A Golden State Stimulus III for families not able to benefit from other relief

- Establishing HOPE Accounts/Baby Bonds

- Funding the growth of Regional Community Networks

- Funding a wage replacement program for undocumented workers

- Ensuring CalWORKs is fair and funded

"Knowing that California children are falling back into poverty on our watch compels us to take action now," said Shimica Gaskins, President & CEO of GRACE & End Child Poverty CA. "We can do a lot with the billions of dollars the state has in additional revenues and children should be first on the list. The coalitions that have come together today believe that children must be nourished, respected, healthy, secure, and valued. We call on the Governor and California State Legislature to respond to this moment of action."

These policies are the most effective means in providing our most economically vulnerable families–disproportionately families of color–with the economic help they deserve. These actions would make considerable progress in addressing the racial and gender wealth gap. We have the tools necessary to address the needs of our residents, we just need to use them.

CalEITC Coalition Budget Letter

End Child Poverty Coalition Budget Letter

Organizations That Support This Statement:

End Child Poverty CA & GRACE

United Ways of California

Golden State Opportunity

Children’s Defense Fund California

Economic Security Project Action

The Children’s Partnership

Alameda County Community Foodbank

ACLU California

Alameda County Community Food Bank

Asian Americans Advancing Justice

Asian Pacific Environmental Network

Bay Area Regional Health Inequities Initiative

Bet Tzedek Legal Services

California Asset Building Coalition

California Catholic Conference

California Immigrant Policy Center

California Interfaith Coalition

California Association of Food Banks

CAIR California

California Partnership

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Stockton

California County of Welfare Rights Organizations

California Employment Lawyers Association

California Food and Farming Network

California Food Policy Advocates

California Industrial Areas Foundation

California Labor Federation

California Nurses Association

California Pan-Ethnic Health Network

California Reinvestment Coalition

California Welfare Directors Association

California Women’s Law Center

Centro Binacional para el Desarollo Indígena Oaxaqueño

Child Care Law Center

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA)

Courage California

Dolores Huerta Foundation

Drug Policy Alliance

Ella Baker Center for Human Rights

Equal Rights Advocates

First 5 Association of California

Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability

Legal Aid at Work

Lutheran Office of Public Affairs California

National Association of Social Workers-CA Chapter

National Council of Jewish Women - California Policy Advocacy Network

NextGen California

Nourish California

PICO California

Pomona Economic Opportunity Center

REDF

San Diego Immigrant Rights Coalition

SEIU California

Silicon Valley Community 6

Friends Committee on Legislation of California

FREE SF

GLIDE

Greenlining Institute

Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice

John Burton Advocates for Youth

Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California

Justice in Aging

Latino Coalition for a Healthy California

Latino Community Foundation

Long Beach Immigrant Rights Coalition

Stronger CA Advocates Network

SaverLife

SHIELDS for Families

TODEC Legal Center

UDW AFSCME Local 3930

Universal Income Project

Voices for Progress

Western Center on Law and Poverty

Young Invincibles

--

Read more about the partner organizations involved:

The CalEITC Coalition, consisting of nearly 60 community-based advocacy organizations, is dedicated to engendering long-term transformative change by pushing for policies that reduce poverty and serve our most vulnerable communities.

For more information on California Asset Building Coalition, visit http://www.calassetbuildingcoalition.org.

For more information on GRACE & End Child Poverty CA, visit https://www.endchildpovertyca.org.