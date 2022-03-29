Metatron Launches Popular Art and NFT Auctions at NFTMintHouse.com
Metatron Inc. (OTCBB:MRNJ)
NFT’s are the future of real-world art authentication and provide owners increase capacity to capitalize on the digitization of their collections.”DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 mobile apps, is pleased to announce the launch of NFTMinthouse.com, a full service NFT bureau and marketplace that provides popular art and NFT auctions. Metatron has generated millions of downloads for top-tier clients and at one time had more apps in the top 20 lifestyle on iTunes than any other company.
NFTMintHouse.com will be auctioning off authenticated painting and NFTs by famous artists like Miro, Picasso and Delacroix from private col-lections. A customer will be able to buy an NFT version of a famous work, as well as the underlying art, confirming authenticity and ownership in the metaverse and real life. Global art auctions hit an all-time high in 2021 with over 6.5 billion in sales, and NFT sales increased 40% in 2021 to over 1 billion.
Digital and traditional art, songs, videos, contracts, pdf’s even trust deeds can be turned into NFT’s which will make the customer the verifiable owner of the underlying asset but will also allow savvy collectors to seam-lessly market and resell the corresponding NFT. NFTMinthouse.com cur-rently accepts crypto payments but will soon allow purchases in all major currencies via popular payment platforms.
“NFT’s are the future of real-world art authentication and provide owners increase capacity to capitalize on the digitization of their collections.”
Metatron also released an energy boosting, consciousness enhancing mobile app called Focused Life Force Energy, for Android and soon Apple devices. With thousands of satisfied customers who already joined via the free trial program with no credit card required, the service has seen ex-plosive growth. We urge all shareholders interested parties try the life-changing service today: http://bit.ly/FreeGiftofEnergy.
