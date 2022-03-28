Submit Release
Sexual Assault Awareness Month 5K Fun Run at Camp Guernsey

What: The Wyoming Army and Air National Guard will be hosting a “Taking Steps for Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention” 5K Fun Run/Walk at Camp Guernsey. It is a free event for Wyoming military members, families, and supporters.

Who: Master Sgt. Rebecca Motley, Wyoming Army National Guard Sexual Assault Response Coordinator; and Michael Fields, Wyoming Air National Guard Sexual Assault Response Coordinator will be available for interviews.

When: Sunday, April 10, 8:00 a.m.

Where: Meet at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Guernsey, Wyo.

How: Interested reporters or media outlets, please email RSVP’s to jamie.d.bridenstine.mil@army.mil OR wyoguard@gmail.com. 2nd Lt. Jamie Bridenstine will be at the event to help media capture interviews with those listed above. Additional information can be found on Camp Guernsey’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CampGuernseyJTC.

 

