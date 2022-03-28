Sexual Assault Awareness Month 5K Fun Run at Camp Guernsey

What: The Wyoming Army and Air National Guard will be hosting a “Taking Steps for Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention” 5K Fun Run/Walk at Camp Guernsey. It is a free event for Wyoming military members, families, and supporters.
Who: Master Sgt. Rebecca Motley, Wyoming Army National Guard Sexual Assault Response Coordinator; and Michael Fields, Wyoming Air National Guard Sexual Assault Response Coordinator will be available for interviews.
When: Sunday, April 10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Meet at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Guernsey, Wyo.
