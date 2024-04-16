Veterans Resource Fair to offer support and connections in Wyoming

The Wyoming Veterans Commission announces the upcoming Veterans Resource Fair to provide essential support and connections for veterans across Park, Big Horn, Washakie, and Hot Springs Counties. The event will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Big Horn County Fairgrounds in Basin, Wyoming.

The Veterans Resource Fair is vital for connecting veterans with various organizations and resources dedicated to their well-being and success. Participating organizations include the Wyoming Veterans Commission, Sheridan Veterans Affairs, American Legion, Downrange Warriors, Northwest College, Veterans Taking to Veterans, the Wyoming Small Business Development Center, Trieven and Sungold Kennels, state representatives, AARP, and many more.

“This event is about creating meaningful connections and providing our veterans with the support and resources they deserve,” said Tim Sheppard, the Wyoming Veterans Commission executive director. “Whether it’s accessing health care services, educational opportunities, or networking with fellow veterans, the Veterans Resource Fair aims to address diverse needs under one roof.”

Organizations interested in participating are encouraged to reserve a free table for their organization. For more information or to reserve a table, please contact Nicolle, the Veterans Commission District 5 commissioner, at 307-254-8563 or via email at imalwayslaffin@hotmail.com

The Wyoming Veterans Commission and the Department of Wyoming American Legion sponsor the Veterans Resource Fair.