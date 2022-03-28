Submit Release
CalSAE (CA Society of Association Executives) Features Online Hospitality and Web Accessibility Expert, Denise Páne

Access Design Studio

Annual CalSAE Conference At Resort At Squaw Creek, Olympic Valley, CA.

CAMINO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Denise Páne, Founder and CEO of Access Design Studio, the leading expert in ADA compliant, accessible websites for the hospitality industry, will be speaking at the CalSAE (California Society of Association Executives) annual conference, Elevate 2022, April 25th-27th, to be held at Resort At Squaw Creek, Olympic Valley, CA.

Within her presentation, titled, How ADA Compliant Websites Help Associations Thrive and Avoid Lawsuits, Páne will offer expert guidance regarding mandated website accessibility compliance and how to avoid lawsuits, as well as the opportunities accessibility provides, such as how to reach 25% more people, up-level your diversity, support equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, and improve SEO.

Website accessibility assures that people of all abilities can access all aspects of the web. At present, 25% of the population has a disability and struggles to use the web, including over 30% of all millennial professionals.


About Denise

A lifelong advocate of people with disabilities (starting with her own Special Olympian brother), Denise boasts over 20 years of hospitality-business design expertise, with a special focus on making websites compelling and inviting for people of all abilities. Denise is an Accredited Accessibility Expert and a member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals and the World Wide Web Consortium.

Access Design Studio provides concierge-level service and stress-free solutions for website design, branding, and accessibility remediation options, including in-depth accessibility audits of your website with detailed annotations to empower your in-house developers for ADA compliance.

For more information or to book Denise as a guest speaker, contact:

Denise Páne, CEO & Founder
Access Design Studio
+1 855-907-3727
denise@accessdesignstudio.com
