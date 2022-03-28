Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:55 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, 31 year-old Spence Stewart, Jr., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

###