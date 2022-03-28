Collaborative Law Act Gains Momentum Across the Country
Laws providing standards for Collaborative Divorce are gaining momentum across the country, with almost half of the states enacting them in the past 12 years.
The Collaborative Law Act is an important part of expanding the use of Collaborative Divorce and creating better outcomes for families in divorce situations.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Collaborative Law Act has now been enacted in 23 states, with three states adding it to statutes in 2021 alone. This year, the state of Missouri is also considering the Act, which modifies family law in each state to create new opportunities for alternative dispute resolution.
— Michael C. Russell, CAE, Executive Director
Collaborative Divorce provides families with an opportunity to create their own resolutions by working proactively and cooperatively with legal, financial, real estate, mental health professionals and many others, to resolve disputes in a proactive manner and work towards a stress-free separation.
Collaborative Divorce is becoming more and more common as families seek to avoid the stress and emotional toll separations can create — it keeps families out of court, facilitates respectful and dignified resolutions and puts kids at the center of decision-making.
“The Collaborative Law Act is an important part of expanding the use of Collaborative Divorce and creating better outcomes for families in divorce situations,” said Michael C. Russell, CAE, Executive Director of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals. “We are pleased to see just how far it has expanded across the country in a relatively short amount of time, and are hopeful it will become law in all 50 states in the coming years.”
Collaborative Divorce is practiced not only in these states but in more than 25 countries around the world, including in every province in Canada. Efforts to create the Collaborative Law Act began in 2007, when the Uniform Law Commission began drafting the act. The Collaborative Law Act provides a uniform set of guidelines that ensure consistency in the Collaborative Divorce process, even in cases that reach across state lines.
The International Academy of Collaborative Professionals is the premier global organization promoting a collaborative approach to divorce. IACP’s members are primarily in the legal, financial, real estate, and mental health fields, but can include any professional who wants to help families resolve disputes in a more positive manner.
Collaborative Divorce empowers couples to resolve their legal disputes without judges, magistrates or court personnel making decisions for them. Collaborative Professionals often work in teams, providing couples with specially trained Collaborative Professionals to educate, support and guide them in reaching balanced, respectful and lasting agreements.
The result of Collaborative Divorce provides couples with the support and guidance of their own lawyers without going to court. Additionally, Collaborative Divorce allows separating couples the benefit of coaches, child specialists, real estate, and financial professionals all working together with them.
“There’s a better way to resolve family situations and ensure the mental well-being of those when the time comes for a separation, and the Collaborative Law Act is an important part of ensuring the process is available,” Russell said. “Divorce is never an easy process, but the Collaborative Divorce process saves individuals and families a great deal of suffering and emotional trauma.”
IACP provides a variety of resources for individuals who are considering Collaborative Divorce. For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.collaborativepractice.com. To find a Collaboratively-trained professional near you, see the international IACP database at https://www.collaborativepractice.com/members.
