Province announces tender for Malahat permanent repair

CANADA, March 28 - Permanent repair work will begin soon on the portions of the Malahat section of Highway 1 damaged during November’s flooding.

The project tender for the Highway 1 – Malahat Tunnel Hill Washout repair project has been posted to BC Bid. The work will include restoring approximately 50 metres of the northbound lane north of Finlayson Arm Road and repairing damage to existing drainage and slope stability. An 80-metre retaining wall will also be replaced to secure the slope against future extreme rain events.

This is the first of the province’s permanent repair projects following November’s historic storms to go to tender. All permanent repair projects will improve resilience to future extreme weather events, part of the province’s commitment to building back better to ensure B.C.'s infrastructure is better able to withstand the impacts of climate change.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring. All efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions during peak travel times and to complete work overnight where possible. Traffic delays are expected throughout construction, including periods of single-lane alternating traffic and short, intermittent full closures. Advance notice of any traffic disruptions will be provided.

Drivers are reminded to drive for the conditions, observe construction zone speed limits and follow the direction of traffic-control signs and personnel.

Updates will be available online at DriveBC.ca and on Twitter at @DriveBC.