Drum Fantasy Camp Making Noise in Hollywood This Summer
Concert and Classes Feature Iconic Drummers and an All-Star BandLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummers from around the world will claim their piece of the Hollywood dream this summer. They will come from more than 15 countries for the 14th annual Drum Fantasy Camp, August 5-9, at Musicians Institute.
The event will kick off with “The Drumming All Stars” concert on August 5. Drumming icons Steve Smith, Simon Phillips, Dave Weckl, and Mark Guiliana will perform with an all-star band. The all ages concert is available to the public and will take place in the Musicians Institute theater beginning at 8:00 p.m.
Drummers who dream of learning from these iconic players can attend all-day classes on August 6, 7, 8, and 9. Classes will take place at Musicians Institute and are open to players of all ages and proficiencies. The classes are limited to 20 attendees each. Those attendees can jam with the camp’s band in the evenings.
“Drummers have been asking for Drum Fantasy Camp’s return since COVID began,“ said owner/director Steven Orkin. “The feedback and response have been amazing.”
Drummers have a lot to be excited about. The teacher/performer lineup gives a whole new meaning to the term “heavy hitters.”
Steve Smith is best known for playing on Journey hits “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Separate Ways,” and many of the band’s classic singles. Dave Weckl made his name in groups headed by piano legend Chick Corea and is considered a top clinician. The versatile Simon Phillips toured with rock icons The Who, Toto, Jeff Beck and many notable jazz/fusion acts. Mark Guiliana is best known for his performance on David Bowie’s final album, “Blackstar.” He has recorded with artists Brad Mehldau, Avishai Cohen and his own Beat Music project.
“Music is the central focus of our program,” continued Orkin. “The band, in many ways, steals the show.”
Music Director Vinnie Valentino is a writer and performer for George Benson, Steve Smith, and other well-known jazz artists. Hagar Ben Ari is the veteran bassist on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Stu Mindeman is a versatile pianist/keyboard player who tours throughout the year with jazz singer Kurt Elling. Singer Chrissi Poland is a solo artist and first-call backing vocalist who has performed with James Taylor, Bette Midler, Moby, and Michael Bolton.
“Musicians Institute is proud to partner with Drum Fantasy Camp as this incredible event returns with full force,” said Musicians Institute instructor Stewart Jean. “Our Hollywood campus is the perfect home for the inspiring artists who pass their knowledge down year-after-year.”
Concert and camp information can be found at www.drumfantasycamp.com .
Steve Smith (Journey) and Todd Sucherman (Styx) Duet at the 2017 Drum All Stars Concert at Drum Fantasy Camp