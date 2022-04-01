National Creativity Day $1,500 Giveaway
Job app, GigOut, celebrates creative talent
We should celebrate the people who look at the world differently, generate innovative ideas to solve problems, and embody unique artistic ability.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GigOut, a job app for creative talent, is excited to announce a giveaway of $1,500 to celebrate and honor creativity. In a show of support for visionary individuals, GigOut continues its mission to help the creative community feel valued.
— Nora Moore, CEO GigOut
Anyone who works in a creative field or best expresses their skill set visually is invited to participate. Three winners will be chosen to win a cash prize of $500 each. The giveaway is free to enter now through May 29, 2022 with the winners announced on May 30, 2022.
“As a mom of two creative sons, I have seen how creativity is often overlooked and under appreciated. I want to help empower others to unleash their imagination while pursuing their dreams,” says Nora Moore, founder and CEO at GigOut. “We should celebrate the people who look at the world differently, generate innovative ideas to solve problems, and embody unique artistic ability.”
This giveaway coincides with National Creativity Day which is acknowledged annually on May 30th. Its purpose is to celebrate imaginative spirits and encourage them to keep creating. GigOut supports creative energies across visual arts, digital arts, education, lifestyle, marketing, music, tech, lifestyle, and entertainment.
How to enter:
~Download the GigOut mobile app
~Create a visual resume on GigOut, completing all fields
~Share a video of your creative talent on the content feed
To learn more about the giveaway, click here https://www.gigoutnow.com . Follow GigOut on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter @GigOutNow
About GigOut: The job app launched on Apple and Android in May 2021 with a drive to reset the norm for hiring creative talent. GigOut infuses popular social media features with the traditional job process for a more intuitive experience.
