YUP PUP Announces Key Changes to Improve Customer Satisfaction
YUP PUP, an all-natural dog treat startup founded to improve dog health, launches new formula and packaging to boost customer satisfaction.NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YUP PUP, an all-natural dog treat startup founded to improve dog health, launches new formula and packaging to boost customer satisfaction.
The changes are a direct solution to minimize allergy risk and increase product durability, storability, and shelf-life.
After several customer surveys, case studies, and conversations with top veterinarians, YUP PUP has removed chicken broth from its ingredient list and improved packaging size/strength — a key illustration of the impact consumer voice has on the brand’s development.
“Chicken is 1 of the top 3 leading causes of food allergies reported in canines,” says Kristen Barstow VTS (ECC), Veterinary Technician Consultant. “Plant-based proteins contain less irritants and essential amino acids that are easier on the digestive system, resulting in diminished inflammatory mediators that trigger food allergies.”
“We take our customer feedback VERY seriously,” says Joe Sequenzia, Founder and CEO of YUP PUP. “So, when we heard that some of their dogs could not have chicken broth, we began working on an organic vegan broth solution that did not compromise taste and smell.”
Consumer feedback also revealed an increased interest in an in-person shopping experience versus online. YUP PUP’s switch to a larger, press-sealed, free-standing package reflects the brand’s move into retail locations across the United States in Q3 2022.
** “Important to note that diet alone does not "cure" a food allergy and these symptoms should be evaluated by a veterinarian for definitive diagnosis,” says Barstow. “Common symptoms of food allergies in canines include itchy and inflamed skin, ear infections resulting from itching and even digestive issues, such as diarrhea.”
About YUP PUP™:
YUP PUP™ is an all-natural, hemp-derived CBD dog treat company. With a mission to create healthy treats on par with the clean, healthy food humans eat. YUP PUP™ treats are made with simple ingredients that help to promote joint mobility, relieve anxiety, and ease digestion. To learn more visit https://yuppup.shop.
