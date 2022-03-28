Turnagain Social Club Releases Guide on How Adult Day Services Can Help People As They Age
EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnagain Social Club released a guide on how adult day services can help people as they age and questions to ask when considering an adult day service. At day centers, they offer care and fun activities for people to keep their bodies and minds stimulated.
Adult day services can help provide people with care that they need during the day that their families may not be able to provide for them. Many older adults may need assistance with their diet and even care for their dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. While attending an adult day service, staff can provide quality care for several purposes.
The staff at Turnagain Social Club can help people with:
• Nursing services
• First Aid/ CPR
• Cognitive optimization programs
• Exercise
• Safe transfers
• Food services (to include specialty diets)
• Incontinence care
• Driver training
• And many more areas
Adult day services are an excellent option for families who need help taking care of their loved ones during the day. It allows them to get assistance and go home to their family at night. Choosing adult day services allows older adults to stay connected to their family and friends by not being in a nursing home that could provide similar services.
If people are unsure if adult day services are right for them or their loved ones, they should ask the following questions:
• Are you not socializing enough?
• Are you concerned about being home alone?
• Are you worried about not being active?
• Can you afford adult day services?
• Do you have time to receive care?
• Is dementia or Alzheimer’s a factor?
Adult day services will provide people with needed care and fun activities that will allow them to socialize and bond with other people. The activities, including a wide range of hobbies from knitting to fly fishing, will allow them to connect with other members and have a great time.
Turnagain Social Club offers seniors in Alaska an enriching environment to socialize with others while getting personalized care. The center has its own transportation and can pick seniors up and take them home at the end of the day. Seniors who visit the facility will the fantastic care and fun they can have.
