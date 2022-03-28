Guard Pro 2K HD – Revolutionizing DIY Security With Advanced Human Detection & Industry-Leading Professional Grade Tech

Guard Pro 2K Wi-Fi Security Camera Features full color night vision, smart human detection, two-way talk, remote viewing, spotlight and siren for ultimate peace of mind.

The all new Guard Pro DIY security camera packs a punch offering cutting-edge technology at an affordable price with a simple 3-minute set up and viewing app.

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ON, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian company Empowerment Technologies Inc. through its DIY security brand Defender, announced the launch of the highly anticipated Guard Pro 2K Wi-Fi full color night vision security camera with advanced smart human detection.

The Guard Pro 2K HD Wi-Fi security camera is the newest iteration in Defender’s Guard product range and features industry leading technology and a sleek aesthetic. Guard Pro is a plug-in power camera with Wi-Fi connectivity to allow for remote viewing via a premium app. The camera captures full color night vision with proprietary ClearVu™ advanced optics and can zoom up to 16x to clearly see license plates and faces. Most notably, the camera offers Smart Human Detection using an advanced algorithm that detects human shapes to significantly reduce false alarms that can be triggered by insects, rain, swaying trees, passing vehicles or animals. Instant alerts are sent directly to the user’s device to notify them of an intruder. Two-way audio allows users to speak through the camera to visitors, and a 160 lumen LED spotlight and powerful 110dB smart siren alarm can be triggered remotely for deterrence.

Defender specializes in DIY security solutions and the Guard Pro records directly to a preinstalled 32GB SD card meaning there are no monthly cloud storage fees and recorded footage remains completely private. In addition to this, the camera will continue to record video and audio even if internet connectivity is lost. With an IP67 certified dust and weather resistance rating, Guard Pro also stays connected through heavy rain, heat or snow. It is certified to stay on guard in temperatures of -30 °C to 60 °C (-22 °F to 140 °F) and crafted from durable metal and plastic with a tamper-resistant design.

Starting from $126, the Guard Pro is available in 1- 4 camera configurations, comes with a 35’ power cable and the ability to connect up to 16 cameras to the viewing app and share footage with multiple users.

“After falling victim to theft, I was frustrated with the costs and quality of security cameras on the market and so, I founded Defender to create easy to use, reliable and affordable products. Guard Pro is at the pinnacle of 20 years of experience and we’re incredibly proud to offer our customers the most advanced technology at an affordable price” Raj Jain, CEO & Founder, Defender

About Defender: Defender is a market leading security camera brand headquartered in Ontario, Canada. Defender offers professional-grade security solutions with simple DIY installation. For over 20 years, Defender has been passionate about developing robust, reliable, and innovative security solutions—to empower customers with ultimate peace of mind. Ranging from 1 – 16 camera security systems and offering options for fully wired systems, Wi-Fi cameras and non-Wi-Fi solutions, Defender combines a commitment to creating great products with a passion for cutting-edge technology.

If you would like to request a unit to review or have any further questions, please contact sm@etinc.ca. Guard Pro is currently available to buy at www.defendercameras.com

