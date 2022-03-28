Author Shares His Self-Testaments to Determination, Challenges to Success, and Reaching Goals

Barefoot to Boardroom by Dr. Leon Higgs

“This experience has made me more tolerant of, and sympathetic toward, individuals whose homelands offer precious little for their survival and improvement of life.” — Excerpts from Barefoot to Boardroom

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Leon Higgs will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled Barefoot to Boardroom. A reflection and guidebook to help other people to have the courage to face the problems they have. Based on true-to-life events on how to reach success and to inspire others and achieve their dreams. Having dreams or goals in life does not measure your age, gender, race, position in life, or color. Having God, all things are possible.

“Barefoot to Boardroom is a fascinating and magical story of Dr. Leon Higgs’ audacious journey to rise from seemingly insurmountable circumstances to a life sparkled with wonder and tremendous personal and professional achievement.” — Dr. Joel McPhee.

“If I was ever looking for inspiration through the life of someone alive today, Dr. Higgs is the perfect candidate...when I finished reading this great book, I had to give him a call and share with him how much enthusiasm he has now imparted to...from an island boy to wearing the formal suits in control of the boardroom...awesome autobiography.” — Amazon Customer Review.

Dr. Leon Higgs has chronicled his journey from Johnson Bay, Andros, to his retirement from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology as the Secretary-General for The Bahamas National Commission for UNESCO.

Along the way, he has made stops to share with you important milestones.

