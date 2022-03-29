HGSK Welcomes Newest Partner, Renae Axelrod

Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith P.C. is excited to welcome and introduce Renae Axelrod as a new partner at our law firm.

We are really excited that Renae has joined HGSK and we know she will be a huge asset to our firm and personal injury clients.” — James C. Haggerty, Esq.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith P.C. announces Renae Axelrod has joined the law firm as a partner, primarily handling personal injury cases. We are excited and welcome her addition to our already formidable personal injury group, where she will undoubtedly help our firm continue to grow.

Renae joins HGSK from Trichon, Cammisa & Axelrod, P.C., where she became a partner after almost 30 years as a trial attorney. Her litigation experience is extensive and impressive, where she has developed a reputation as a zealous and aggressive advocate, fighting for the rights of her clients in all types of personal injury matters. Renae has been recognized as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer every year since 2018. She was also selected by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of the top 10 Personal Injury Attorneys in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Despite her fierce reputation, Renae also has a strong reputation for giving back to the community. This is particularly true of her alma mater, Delaware Law School, where she has donated considerable time and money. Since graduating, Renae has served on the Delaware Law School Alumni Association Executive Council, where she was the first female President of the Board. She still proudly serves as President to this day. In addition to receiving several awards from her law school, she has also served as an Assistant Coach for the Haverford College Mock Trial Team—helping train the next generation of lawyers.

We are excited to add Renae to our team, as her experience will help our clients and their families while strengthening our law firm and younger associates.

