Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,359 in the last 365 days.

NorthBase to Build Satellite Ground Station in Finnish Lapland

View from a Lappish hill or "vaara"

Finnish Lapland offers unobstructed visibility and low interference for satellite communications

3,9m antenna will serve earth-orbit satellite operators on X and S bands

Our station will open up a totally new business area for Finland, making us a new country to serve the international space community with premium satellite ground station services.”
— NorthBase founder Dr. Tommi Rasila
TAMPERE, FINLAND, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finnish new space startup NorthBase Oy (Ltd.) has finalized funding and partnership negotiations and is commencing with its plan to open a commercial scale satellite ground station NorthBase-2 in Finnish Lapland. Planned to be in operation by August 2022, the ground station will support downlink on S and X bands and uplink on S band. Location above 68 degrees northern latitude will provide exceptional visibility to polar orbit satellites available only in few countries in the world.

“We have been working on this plan for more than two years, so it is great to finally get to action”, says NorthBase chairman Dr. Tommi Rasila. “Our station will open up a totally new business area for Finland, making us a new country to serve the international space community with premium satellite ground station services”.

NorthBase is working together with Contec, a South-Korean growth company operating antennas in several countries. The two companies are planning to aggregate their capacity for mutual benefit. “Having a Finnish antenna in our network will substantially improve our coverage”, says Contec founder Dr. Sunghee Lee. “I am pretty sure there will be a lot of use for this and future antennas in Finland”.

The antenna itself is a Legion 400 manufactured by Safran of France. “We are glad to participate in boosting Finland into Space”, says Sales and marketing director of Safran Data Systems Mr. Sylvain Baissac. “Safran’s Legion antennas, already polar-environment rated and proven, will provide an unrivaled connectivity to this region.”

Building NorthBase-2 will start as soon as snow conditions allow and it is planned to be in operation in September 2022, offering services on S and X bands with option to expand to Ka-band. Simultaneously, NorthBase-1 is being built in Tampere for UHF and VHF bands with option for S-band, targeted for LEOP phase operation and smaller downlink needs.

Tommi Rasila
NorthBase Oy (Ltd)
+358 40 7508158
Tommi.Rasila@northbase.fi
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

NorthBase to Build Satellite Ground Station in Finnish Lapland

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Military Industry, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.