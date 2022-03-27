THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, MARCH 28, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:45 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the five bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (5 bills) S. 2629 – Better Cybercrime Metrics Act (Sen. Schatz – Judiciary) H.R. 3359 – Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Swalwell – Judiciary) H.R. 1621 – Prohibiting Punishment of Acquitted Conduct Act of 2021 (Rep. Cohen – Judiciary) H.R. 4738 – COVID-19 American History Project Act, as amended (Rep. Letlow – House Administration) S. 3294 – To obtain and direct the placement in the Capitol or on the Capitol Grounds of a statue to honor Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Sandra Day O'Connor and a statue to honor Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Sen. Klobuchar – House Administration)