Hoyer Statement on President Biden’s FY23 Discretionary Budget Proposal

“The President’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget aims to take advantage of opportunities created by the fastest-growing economy in decades to make fiscally responsible investments that sustain our recovery over the long term and help our businesses and workers make it in America. It will strengthen our national security while supporting Ukraine, sharpen our global competitiveness edge against China, expand our supply chains to promote domestic manufacturing, provide resources to ensure every American can live in a safe community, increase the supply of affordable housing, make college more affordable, and expand treatment for mental health and maternal health. At the same time, the President’s Budget would reduce deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, in part by requiring billionaires to pay their fair share toward building a better and stronger America.

“This budget proposal reflects President Biden and Democrats’ determination to chart a path forward for America that sets up the next generation for economic security and success as well as global leadership. I look forward to reviewing all the details with my colleagues as the House prepares its Fiscal Year 2023 appropriation bills, and I commend OMB Director Shalanda Young and her team for all their hard work. This is truly a budget For the People."