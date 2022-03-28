Former Logitech Design Executives Launch Passage – A Modern Boutique Software Design Agency
Passage to Specialize in Software, Hardware and Brand Experience Design for the New Era
Passage is a hybrid remote, international, boutique software design firm consisting of a highly skilled team, working across numerous industries designing beautiful and functional software products”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passage, an innovative global design agency specializing in software, hardware and brand experience design announced their official launch with offices in San Francisco, CA and a global team of designers. The agency, led by three award-winning former Logitech UX design executives, focuses on adopting an asynchronous work environment that presents innovative design solutions for brands. Different from the typical agency, one of the key pillars of success for Passage will be the core focus of work life balance and a primary remote workplace.
The agency was founded by former Logitech UX design leaders: CEO Curt Collinsworth, former Logitech Global Head of UX and Entrepreneur-in-Residence; and Co-Vice Presidents of Design Brett Middleton, who served as Director of UX at Logitech, and Zack Simons who served as lead UX designer for Logitech’s successful Ultimate Ears and Jaybird brands.
As a part of the team that put Logitech on the map as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company of 2018, the founders of Passage are committed to solving business problems for brands in an increasingly digital world through exceptional software design using the latest tools and with a focus on shipping innovative products for their clients.
Collectively the leadership team has designed products for Logitech, WeWork, Samsung, and Herman Miller, and have served as leads with design agencies including Yves Behar’s Fuseproject and Frog Design.
“The design process and the tools we use have changed a lot in the last few years and will continue to do so well into the future. The rise of remote teams, asynchronous work and use of advanced technologies for design collaboration, and consumer demands have played a key role in transforming design. Passage is a hybrid remote, international, boutique software design firm made up of a highly skilled team that has worked across many types of industries to design and ship beautiful, functional, and easy to use software. – Curt Collinsworth, CEO, Passage
Over the course of what has been a truly unique time to launch a new agency, Passage has been nimble in supporting clients’ business needs with unique solutions to design problems. The agency is currently working on several user experience projects with forward thinking and technology first companies including pioneering healthcare technology company Avail Medsystems; a groundbreaking energy and solar storage brand and a home barista consumer products company.
Passage Services include:
Design Research and Strategy
User Personas
Interaction Design (user stories, user flows and architecture)
UX Design for software and hardware
Visual Design
Brand Identity
Design Specs
ABOUT PASSAGE
Passage is a software design company that takes ideas and visions and turns them into reality, specializing in beautiful and functional products that anyone can use. We create software, hardware and brand experiences for consumers that can run the gamut from mobile apps to complex experiences with numerous consumer touchpoints that work across software on web, mobile, brand, and hardware.
With our sister company Presence, we can build and ship software products. Passage and Presence are a full-stack design and development team that can not only help you design your vision but make it real. www.passage.studio
