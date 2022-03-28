Wood Chips Market Organization, Deployment Type, Vertical and Region – Global Forecast to 2029

Supporting growth of natural seeds, preservation of soil moisture, improving fertility & health of soil are the key benefits associated with wood chips.

PORTLAND,, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood chips are made up by cutting and chipping large pieces of wood such as logging residues, roots, stumps, branches, and wood waste. These are used as raw material for producing wood pulp. Woodchips are organic mulch, which are widely used in gardening, landscaping, and bioreactors for DE nitrification, and as a substrate for mushroom farming. Reducing & preventing soil erosion, water preservation, supporting growth of natural seeds, preservation of soil moisture, improving fertility & health of soil are the key benefits associated with wood chips.

Regions covered

North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa

Companies covered

Cogent Fibre, Drax Biomass Inc., RentechInc, Enviva Partners LP, German Pellets GmbH, Vividis Energy Inc, AS Graanul Invest, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, Lignetics Of Idaho, Colombo Energy Inc, Premium Pellet Ltd, Agon Biomass, Pellet Power, Blue Sky Biomass, and Bio EnecoSdnBhd

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

The major factor influencing the demand for wood chips is increase in demand from the pulp industry. Wood chips are used as a raw material to produce pulp that are burned to produce bio char, which is known as charcoal. Moreover, rise in demand for renewable energy generation contributes toward the market growth.

However, use of wood pellets as a substitute product of wood chips is expected to hinder the market growth for the wood chip market. On the contrary, price instability due to change in raw material cost, change in weather, and stringent in regulatory norms governing wood cultivation hamper the growth of the market.

Surge in usage in wood chips in industrial applications

Residential heating is one of the prominent applications of wood chips. Rise in prominence for wood chips in the industrial and commercial energy generation is expected to propel the market growth. Furthermore, application of wood chips as raw material for production of wood pulp is expected to drive the market growth in upcoming time period. Rise in demand for wood chips as a composting material is another application, which is responsible for the growth of market. They can further be used for flavor and to improve the smoky taste to barbecued meats and vegetables.

Key benefits of the report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global wood chips market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global wood chips market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Wood chips market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

