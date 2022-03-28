Submit Release
DHHR Announces Application Period for Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program

Eligibility for LIHWAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying water or wastewater bills. To qualify, the household must meet all program guidelines, which includes an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income. Face-to-face interviews in a local DHHR office are also required.

If a utility vendor provides multiple services, an itemized bill will be required. LIHWAP can only be used for water and sewer payments.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIHWAP Fiscal Year 2022 are listed in the chart below.

           Household Size                        Gross Monthly Income Limit

                     1                                                     $2,005

                     2                                                     $2,621

                     3                                                     $3,238

                     4                                                     $3,855

                     5                                                     $4,472

                     6                                                     $5,088

                     7                                                     $5,204

                     8                                                     $5,583

                     9                                                     $6,150

                    10                                                    $6,718

                    11                                                    $7,285

                    12                                                    $7,853

                     For each additional person, add $567.

 *Social Security and Veterans income will be excluded for the current LIHWAP application period. 

Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded for LIHWAP.  The program is limited to the amount of federal funding allocated to West Virginia under the LIHWAP Block Grant.

Those interested in applying for LIHWAP  may contact their local DHHR office with questions or to request an interview to determine eligibility. A list of local offices may be found at http://www.dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Documents/DHHR.BCF.LocalOffices.pdf or by calling 304-352-4431.

