The 2022 STOP THE BLEED® Project Launches
Declares May 19, 2022 as STOP THE BLEED® Day and announces scholarships, grants and other programs.MENDHAM, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The STOP THE BLEED® Project is a public/private collaboration involving a wide range of non-profit organizations, government agencies, companies and individuals working to create more public awareness of the STOP THE BLEED® campaign and the importance of learning how to stop traumatic bleeding.
The Project’s new website at stopthebleedproject.org launches today in conjunction with the opening of the application period for STOP THE BLEED® scholarships and grants and the kickoff of several new programs, including the first ever STOP THE BLEED® trainathon.
STOP THE BLEED® Day activities will include training activities that members of the public can participate in, the Raise Your Hand social media campaign, scholarship and grant announcements and other forthcoming opportunities and events to be announced.
The STOP THE BLEED® Scholarship Program
Now in its 4th year, National Scholarships offer high school students an opportunity to write an essay or make a video about the importance of STOP THE BLEED®. For the 2nd year in a row, Frontline Family Scholarships are open to any high school student whose parent or guardian has been working on the frontlines since the pandemic began, including supply chain and food service workers, EMS, nurse/healthcare personnel, teachers, police, firefighters and those serving in the military. Scholarship winners will receive a monetary award and the high school they attend will receive free Department of Defense approved STOP THE BLEED® kits.
The STOP THE BLEED® Training Kit Grant Program
This program provides STOP THE BLEED® Training Kits to organizations conducting approved STOP THE BLEED® training courses or that are planning to do so. These kits are valued at $1,000 and are a best-in-class set of training tools for in person training. Applications are open to eligible U.S. based organizations (government entities, schools, non-profit organizations, civic groups, faith-based organizations). Visit the Training Kit Grant page for more information or to apply.
Why it Matters
STOP THE BLEED® is a public health initiative aimed at directly saving lives. Through efforts to increase public awareness and encourage people and organizations across the United States to get trained with life-saving STOP THE BLEED® techniques, people can be ready to take action and stop everyday instances of life-threatening bleeding in their homes and communities. In many cases, death from blood loss is preventable. Properly trained, anyone can STOP THE BLEED® until professional help arrives.
Experts say it takes between:
3 - 5 minutes to die from severe bleeding.
7 -10 minutes is the average EMS response time.
The STOP THE BLEED® Project is a national initiative with support across public and private sector organizations and individuals committed to saving lives. The Project is supported by over 100 organizations, including the following:
United States Department of Defense
American College of Surgeons
United States Department of Homeland Security
Stop the Bleed Coalition
The American Red Cross
The American Heart Association
STOP THE BLEED® Project National Spokespersons
The Project’s National Spokespersons are well versed in the campaign and, collectively, have been covered by a wide variety of media, including The New Yorker Magazine, NPR, The Dr. Oz Show and many others:
Lacey Newman, Wife, Mother, and 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Survivor and STOP THE BLEED® Ambassador. She stars in STOP THE BLEED®’s Public Service Announcement (PSA), which is available for broadcast.
Dr. Matthew Levy, Board Chair of the Stop the Bleed Coalition
The Stop the Bleed Coalition is a nonprofit organization that educates and advocates for the importance of bleeding control programs and education. Dr. Levy is a board certified Emergency Medicine and Emergency Medical Services physician. He has also been a contributor to some of the landmark articles on Stop the Bleed. He is regarded for his expertise in out of hospital, disaster and tactical medicine, and the training of EMS personnel.
Dr. Matthew Neal, Roberta G. Simmons Assistant Professor of Surgery and Critical Care Medicine at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
He is the Roberta G. Simmons Assistant Professor of Surgery and Critical Care Medicine at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, a celebrated trauma surgeon and research scientist who teaches STOP THE BLEED® seminars, and a member of the American College of Surgeons.
