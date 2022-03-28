Founder Amir Nickroo Expands Apollo Virtue Media’s Medical Industry Digital Marketing Reach Across Three Continents
With its data-driven approach, AVM helps small to medium-sized businesses scale through digital marketingLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-service digital agency Apollo Virtue Media is continuing its rapid growth and now transforming digital marketing in the medical industry across three continents by providing a custom-tailored plan to every client.
Through its data-driven and performance-focused approach, Apollo Virtue Media assists small to medium-sized businesses in the medical industry with launches and scaling through digital marketing
Amir Nickroo, the founder and CEO of Apollo Virtue Media, said he doesn’t believe in a one-size-fits-all methodology when it comes to medical marketing. Apollo Virtue gets a clear understanding of a client’s vision for its company and then develops a tailored approach. The goal, Nickroo said, is to be an outsourced CMO dedicated to a company’s vision.
Hiring an in-house expert for this role is usually out of the budgets of many small and medium-sized businesses and that’s where Apollo Virtue Media steps in.
Apollo Virtue’s tools include digital marketing and branding on Facebook and Instagram, Google Ads, YouTube ads, Snapchat, TikTok, Hulu, website development and SEO. Apollo Virtue also provides all the content for clients, as well as hosting, landing pages and follow-up messaging for up to 12 months from the initial point of contact. In addition, the company provides its clients with an iOS/Android app to keep their marketing campaigns easily accessible to owners and their teams.
Nickroo, known as the “Maverick of Medical Marketing,” said utilizing A.I. and machine learning can increase conversion rates by as much as three and up to eight times when marketing in a client’s area.
“We also have a particular service that utilizes a client’s current database to host and promote in-person events. We have a systemized approach to set up the event online and give guided scripting for video promos and weekly promotions automated to build an awareness event,” Nickroo said.
Every Apollo Virtue Media consulting engagement is right-sized for businesses-specific needs, Nickroo said.
“Depending on where your business is within its lifecycle and the current market challenges you face, our CMO consultants will provide a custom-tailored plan to plot the shortest path to growth,” he added.
Among the services that come with a consultation are a deep competitive analysis to coax out industry best practices, market conquest opportunities and pitfalls to avoid; target audience development, segmenting and persona writing; and foundational brand messaging to help establish or enhance key differentiators, value proposition and messaging throughout the marketing funnel.
Apollo Virtue Media can also craft digital ad strategies using targeting techniques to acquire (or reacquire) the perfect customers for a company by constantly refining creative and copy variants to invigorate ads and optimize return on investments.
Nickroo’s approach has led Apollo Virtue Media to become one of the fastest-growing global marketing agencies in its niche.
For a free consultation with Apollo Virtue Media, visit apollovirtuemedia.com/free-consultation.
About Apollo Virtue Media
Apollo Virtue Media was founded on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead its digital marketing efforts. We customize data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries and revenue models. We’re shifting the agency paradigm by putting client success ahead of our own. Our comprehensive month-to-month contracts mean you get only what you need, when you need it.
