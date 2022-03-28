Submit Release
Delaware Heritage Commission’s Book of the Week remembers WWI

During the past decade, the world has mourned the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War I as well as celebrated the 100th anniversary of its conclusion. It was a conflict that would change the world forever and consume the lives of millions of people. Francis A. Ianni, a retired Major General in the Delaware National Guard and a current member of the Delaware Heritage Commission, brings us an account of the First World War through the lens of the works of art that have been created to immortalize the heroism and sacrifice of those who served.

“World War I Remembered” – by Francis A. Ianni

 

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

 

 

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.

Delaware Heritage Commission Logo

 

