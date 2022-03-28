SureThik Hair Fibers Helping Fill Hair Loss Caused by COVID-19
Safe, keratin-derived fibers blend undetectably with existing hair, creating the appearance of thicker, fuller hairTORONTO , CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SureThik today announced its hair fibers are ideal for men and women who want to disguise hair loss caused by COVID-19.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, months after recovering from COVID-19, many people find that their hair is falling out in large clumps.
Temporary hair loss is normal after a fever or illness and fever is a common symptom of COVID-19. A few months after having a high fever or recovering from an illness, many people see noticeable hair loss.
The Academy explained that while many people think of this as hair loss, it is actually hair shedding. It happens when more hairs than normal enter the shedding (telogen) phase of the hair growth lifecycle at the same time. Fever or illness can force more hairs into the shedding phase.
Most people see noticeable hair shedding two to three months after having a fever or illness. Handfuls of hair can come out when showering or brushing hair. This hair shedding can last for six to nine months before it stops. Most people then see their hair start to look normal again and stop shedding.
SureThik Hair Fibers are perfect for men and women who want to disguise the challenge of thinning hair. These keratin-derived fibers are safe and blend undetectably with existing hair to create the appearance of thicker, fuller hair.
Indicative of the compliments the product has been getting is a note the company received from Linda S., a 43-year-old Chicago resident who wrote, “I’m so grateful that I found SureThik Hair Fibers to fill in my hair loss after getting COVID a few months ago. I lost around 20 percent of my hair in a few weeks and never thought it would happen to me. Hopefully it grows back soon and I’ll keep using SureThik Fibers until it does.”
SureThik’s scientifically engineered hair-building fibers are rain, wind and perspiration proof; are compatible with hair loss medications; and are available in virtually every hair color. The fibers wash out with shampoo.
A hair fiber starter package plus application tools is available now at a special rate of $45, which is an 18 percent discount. SureThik offers free shipping on orders of $50 or more and a 30-day money back guarantee with free returns.
For Americans readers interested in more information and in purchasing products, visit surethik.com.
For Canadian readers interested in more information and in purchasing products, visit surethik.ca.
About SureThik
After 30 years working in the medical hair loss industry, the president and founder of SureThik has treated thousands of hair loss sufferers. Owning and operating his own hair loss clinics for 25 of those years, he saw the need and opportunity to take hair fiber technology to a revolutionary new level. Unsatisfied with the non-surgical options available to his clients, he decided to develop his own products. In 2011, SureThik was born with one simple goal in mind: to create the very best, high-quality products that are unique and distinctly better than anything else in the marketplace. With the help of some leading researchers and years of investment, SureThik has developed a whole line of professional-grade hair thickening products and patented applicators now available to anyone experiencing thinning hair. SureThik is fully owned and operated in North America. All of its products are manufactured, bottled and shipped from facilities in Canada and the United States. Its customer service team is also located in North America.
As a SureThik customer, you can also be proud, knowing that with every purchase you will be helping to support your local economy and community.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here