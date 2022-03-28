Retro Gaming Returns with Sharp Edge VHS Dice
1985 Games launches campaign on KickstarterPORTLAND, ORE., UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1985 Games, the creator of Dungeon Craft and Deck of Stories, has returned to Kickstarter with an all-new campaign to bring retro gaming back to the future! Its new line of Sharp Edge VHS Dice was inspired by all of those awe-struck and mind-blowing ‘80s movie moments.
Sharp Edge VHS Dice are the perfect way to spice up the next game night. These artisan, hand-poured, resin dice sets will travel through time and onto the tabletop safely packed in a classic cassette case. The beautiful dice are hand-made with high-quality construction and materials. The unique inking and polishing give each set a one-of-a-kind look with high contrast for easy legibility, while the hand-assembled packaging ensures a delightful experience for players of all ages.
The dice set comes in several different designs: Plasmic Punch, Ruby Road, Surge, Crystal Ball and Starstorm.
To celebrate, 1985 Games is giving away a free sticker pack to anyone who backs the campaign on the first day. There will also be new, melt-worthy merch, and backers can save up to $60 on multi-sets to build a dice collection.
Located in Portland, Oregon, 1985 Games was started by a group of players looking for a better way to game in real time without breaking the action to draw every tree on the map. Led by President Lenny Gotter and Creative Director Jeremiah Crofton, 1985 Games seeks to continually create experience-enhancing accessories – developed by gamers for gamers. This will be their seventh Kickstarter campaign, building on the successes of their existing lines of Dungeon Craft terrain, Dungeon Notes journals, the Deck of Stories adventure system and Counterspell Miniatures.
Get ready to press play on this polyhedral party! For more information, visit Kickstarter and 1985games.com.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here