Neighbors Trailer Launches Peer-To-Peer Marketplace for Trailer Rentals
Marketplace offers an online search engine, directory of trailers for rent and tools owners need to manage rentalsPERRIS, CALIF., UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neighbors Trailer is pleased to announce the launch of its new software portal, providing a fully featured platform for private owners of trailers to list their trailers for rent. The website offers unlimited access to all the tools needed by trailer owners, including managing customers and revenue.
The demand for rental trailers is higher than ever due to the pandemic. Trailer buyers are having to wait six months for custom builds, so most would rather rent than wait or don't have the time to wait. Unless the trailer will be used regularly, it's always more cost-effective to rent than to buy. There are millions of trailers sitting, unused, around the country, as some estimate underutilized trailers are as high as 90 percent.
Neighbors Trailer is a peer-to-peer marketplace for trailer rentals, providing an online search engine and directory of trailers for rent from individual owners and dealerships. Businesses with rental trailers are welcome to post as well.
The portal offered by Neighbors Trailer is a full-featured software to provide the trailer owner unlimited access to all the tools needed to manage their rentals, customers, revenue, etc. Listing unlimited trailers for rent on Neighbors Trailer is free.
The Neighbors Trailer platform allows renters to search for trailers by location, type of trailer and dates. If they don't find the exact trailer they are looking for, they can "Post a Rental Request," which will appear publicly and can be quickly matched up with a provider to accommodate the request. Trailer owners can list their trailers for rent and set their own prices. Trailers that can be listed are flatbed trailers, enclosed cargo trailers, horse trailers, semi-trailers or any specialty trailer. Neighbors Trailer takes a small commission for the rental revenue to support the administrative and marketing costs.
Neighbors Trailer has a system in place that allows for quick and easy communication between those looking to rent trailers and those who have them to rent. Reservations can be booked online directly with trailer owners to set up a trailer rental. Payments are secure on Neighbors Trailer and no charges are authorized until the rental starts. This system is important, as it takes the hassle out of renting trailers and makes it a simple, straightforward process.
"The team at Neighbors Trailer is committed to offering you the best service possible," said a spokesperson for the company. "We have been in this industry for over 40 years, and our experience will be able to take care of all your needs – from pick-up right down to delivery to your front door! Neighbors Trailer is by neighbors, for neighbors."
To list your trailer for rent for free or find the trailer you need, visit neighborstrailer.com.
