Art for Evolutions’ SUPERCOCO-NFT Launches Blue Elite Membership

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUPERCOCO-NFT (SC-NFT), the first NFT Environmental Art Project to create a new coral reef park with NFTs, launches its Blue Elite Membership.

The BE is a powerful community where everybody is proud to be part of the BLUE ELITE (BE) of human-HEROES, hardworking organizations, and responsible corporations helping to save the oceans and our planet's future with tools of the future: NFTs.

The BE Membership program provides essential support to carry out our mission of connecting members to nature and helping to protect the Oceans. The BLUE MARK PROGRAM is funded and implemented with 3 BE Membership categories at different levels:

BLUE ELITE MEMBERSHIP

Everybody can join the BLUE ELITE by purchasing the BE MEMBERSHIP NFTs. There will be five membership levels: Gold, Silver, Life Member, 2022 Member, and Collector Membership, which can be obtained by collecting the #SC10 3D tradable cards and the 20k #SC-Legion NFTs.

BLUE ELITE CORPORATE MEMBERSHIP ​

The BE Corporate Membership Program allows companies to be part of an important CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) campaign supporting the first CSR initiative built on NFTs.

BLUE ELITE ORGANIZATIONAL MEMBERSHIP

As the number of our member's increases, our ability to advocate for clean water and healthy oceans becomes even more powerful. The initiative invites ocean conservation organizations to join as BE Members now.

This real-world impact, NFT environmental project will be deployed with 3 NFT collections, resulting in 2 underwater artworks: the BML is a coral nursery with 200 coral trees to develop 20,000 corals per year in a new 1-acre artificial reef, the BMP park. SUPERCOCO-NFT will be launched in Polygon and Solana blockchains in the second quarter of 2022.

Analia Bordenave (AB artist), author and director of the #SC NFT environmental project, has an established career in participatory, ecological, and AR-Art. She is the founder of ART FOR EVOLUTION (AFE), the nonprofit charitable organization in Miami Beach, Florida, where scientists, coral restoration experts, master divers, developers, crypto financial analysts, and great volunteer team members help enrich the environment. Analia uses her art as a medium to promote positive change in society and the environment because she believes that art has the power to change the world.

The Oceans need our help, and it is our responsibility to take action!



