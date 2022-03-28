Pet Parasiticides Market Trends, Recent Developments, Demand, In-depth Analysis and Estimated Revenue Forecast Till 2030

India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal Pet Parasiticides MarketT

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of parasitic diseases in dogs and cats, surge in pet dogs and cats ownership rates, and increase in investments by private players for pet parasiticides drive the growth of the India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal pet parasiticides market. However, strict consent process for pet parasiticides hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness related to parasitic diseases in dogs and cats is expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal pet parasiticides market size was valued at $14,772.23 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $23,944.89 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Factors that drive the growth of the India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal pet parasiticides market include rise in awareness among the population about the pets health care, increase in prevalence of parasitic diseases, and surge in population of dogs and cats. However, strict consent process for pet parasiticides restrain the growth of the India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal pet parasiticides market.”

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic led to lockdown across several countries, which led to shut down the manufacturing plants of pet parasiticides.

Moreover, the disturbance in the supply chain, financial problems, and lack of labor at manufacturing plants negatively affected the market.

The parasiticides manufacturing was disrupted in 2020, due to slowdown of the distribution chain of raw material.

The India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal Pet Parasiticides market is segmented on the basis of product, animal type, end user, and country. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into ectoparasiticide, endoparasiticide and endectocide. Ectoparasiticide is further segmented into pour-on and spot-on, oral tablet, sprays, dips, ear tags, collars, other ectoparasiticides such as shampoo and powders. Endoparasiticides are further segmented as oral liquids, oral solids, injectables and feed additives. By animal type, it is classified into dogs and cats. By end user, it is classified into veterinary hospital and clinics, animal farms and home care setting. Country wise, the market is analyzed across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

In 2020, India accounted for the largest share of the India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal Pet Parasiticides market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, owing to higher demand for pet parasiticides, rise in number of veterinary hospitals & clinics, and increase in prevalence of parasitic infections in pets in India.

Key Market Players

Bremer Lanka Pvt Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG (Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH)

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Hayleys Animal Health

Lutim Pharma Private Limited

MERCK & CO., INC.(Merck Animal Health)

Vetoquinol S.A.

Virbac

Zoetis Inc.

