TCT Releases Its No-B.S. Guide to Managing PCI Compliance with Less Chaos

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) has published a comprehensive resource for achieving and maintaining PCI compliance efficiently and competently. The ebook, titled “The No-B.S. Guide to Hit the Ground Running for PCI DSS 4.0,” takes a fresh, honest approach to the challenges of managing PCI compliance.

“The No-B.S. Guide” is intended for companies and organizations that have struggled to manage PCI compliance in a streamlined manner. It’s not unusual to endure a chaotic and stressful experience managing PCI compliance, even after several years. The public release of PCI DSS 4.0 promises to create additional disruption throughout the industry.

“Every compliance manager dreams of crossing the PCI finish line like a slow-motion scene from ‘Chariots of Fire,’” said TCT Founder Adam Goslin. “The reality is more like skidding across the finish line on your face with your heels above your head. Our No-B.S. Guide will help organizations stay on their feet and run a streamlined race so they can finish strong.”

TCT’s ebook provides recommended steps and best practices for compliance managers to run a smooth, streamlined compliance program at their organizations. Topics include transitioning to PCI DSS 4.0; establishing an efficient, effective compliance program; finding the best tools for managing PCI compliance; and hiring the right Assessment firm.

The guide also provides a checklist for implementing the best practices, and a list of resources to make PCI compliance more manageable.

“This ebook might surprise some people, because it includes honest talk and colorful language. We thought it was important to publish a resource that acknowledges the frustrations and chaos compliance professionals go through. It’s a real guide, for real people, who struggle to make compliance management suck less,” Goslin said.

“TCT works closely with the people on the front lines who deal with PCI compliance. We’ve been there ourselves. But frustration doesn’t have to be the final word.”

Published on the cusp of the PCI DSS 4.0 release, the ebook is intended for organizations that want to move to the new version as well as those that will continue with PCI 3.2.1 for some time.

PCI DSS 4.0 is the first major change that the compliance standard has seen in nine years. Many organizations and compliance firms have been anxiously awaiting the release, because few people in the industry will be familiar with the reconfigured standard. The transition to the new version could be frustrating and slow.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is an information security standard designed for organizations involved in the receipt, processing, transmission, or storage of credit card information. The standard was created by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) to improve the security of payment card transactions and to reduce credit card fraud.

