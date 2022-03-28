UDAF Moving to New Taylorsville Location

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) will be relocating to a new location at the Taylorsville State Office Building (TSOB) on April 4, 2022.

UDAF will be closing the Redwood Road office location on March 30 and will be closed to accommodate the move from March 31 to April 3. Some UDAF employees will not be available at this time. Regular business hours and service will resume at the TSOB location on April 4.

The seed lab and metrology lab will remain at the Redwood Road location until a later date, when their new lab spaces at the TSOB are completed. However, the Redwood Road location will not be open to the public after March 30.

New Address: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food 4315 South 2700 West TSOB South Bldg, Floor 2 Taylorsville, UT 84129-2128