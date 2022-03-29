New Children’s Author Robert Andrew Provan Publishes His First Book, Ronnie the Raindrop
This book is based on a story he created to explain where the water comes from for his now grown daughter.
I am thrilled my 20-year journey to publication is complete with the release of this book that has been a family favorite story told many times to multiple generations. ”ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First-time Author, Robert Andrew Provan, avid driver, lover of nature and project superintendent in the construction industry by day, can now add published author to his resume. After 20 years of sharing a story he created for his daughter to explain where water comes from, it is now published to be shared with children everywhere.
The idea of this story was born from a conversation between the author and his daughter. She asked where water came from and the answers her father gave her only produced more questions. Never one to shy away from a challenge, even from a 3-year-old, Robert put pen to paper to draft up a story to explain the story of the water cycle that would make sense from a small child’s point of view.
“I am thrilled my 20-year journey to publication is complete with the release of this book that has been a family favorite story told many times to multiple generations, “ said Robert Provan. “As a father I loved spending time outside with my children and answering their questions about nature. This was quality family time and a favorite memory of mine to this day. Electronics and screen time has seemed to take over going outside and my hope is this book sparks the imagination of a child to go outside and experience all the wonders of our environment with their family.”
Ronnie the Raindrop is the first book in an educational series that has a mission to help improve the literacy numbers in the United States among young children. Today, more young people are in front of screens with fewer children reading for fun. In fact, according to a survey conducted in late 2019 and early 2020 by the National Assessment of Educational Progress, the number of 9 to 13-year-olds that daily read for fun are at the lowest levels since the mid-1980s.
The mission of this educational book series is to inspire children to read at a younger age, spending less time in front of screens. Each book provides a lesson on environmental conservation that can coincide with a school's curriculum in a traditional classroom or a home school environment. This educational children's books series combines having fun while teaching. The next books are expected to be released later this year.
To learn more about the author and his books please visit his website www.robertandrewprovan.com and follow him on Facebook & Instagram.
About Robert Andrew Provan
Robert’s fascination with the environment started at a very young age while growing up in the stunning green mountains of Vermont where he was continually drawn to the pristine mountain streams, rivers, and lakes. This love of water grew to include the ocean when at the age of four along with his family he crossed the North Atlantic traveling to England. It was on this journey that Robert proclaimed to his family that he would be joining the Navy. Robert joined the United States Navy and was stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and traveled all over the Pacific and Indian Oceans and beyond. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Robert returned to Vermont to begin his career in construction, but he never lost his enduring interest in the sea and environmental causes. As the years passed, he had a family, learned to scuba dive, and shared his love of the environment on numerous vacations in the Caribbean, Bahamas, and Florida Keys. He lives in Florida where he continues to enjoy the beauty of nature as much as possible.
