Shopkhoj takes the visitor on a tour of Kolkata’s amazing shops and markets

Silver Rings Brocade @New Market Vibrant Bengal cotton

SHOPKHOJ’s Kolkata section highlights the amazing richness found in the shops and markets of this unique and culturally rich city

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kolkata, or Calcutta as it was known, has a rich history of architecturally stunning buildings. No other city is India boasts of such a long and continuous association with the British as Kolkata . The British built some magnificent buildings in the city . The colonial architecture in the city is a testimony and an enduring example of this legacy. St Paul’s Cathedral, Victoria Memorial Building, Eden Gardens and the Hogg Market are some of the buildings that constantly remind us of the British presence. The Nawab of Bengal granted a trading licence to the British in the year 1690.This helped them to get a foothold in Calcutta or Kolkata and eventually establish their presence in India . Calcutta was the capital of British India till 1911.

As is well known, the English settled in India to trade in textiles. Till today, Kolkata boasts of some of the finest textiles in the world. The Dhakai muslin, Bengal cotton such as Jamdani & Tant(https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/tant-jamdani-dhakai-sarees/),Tussar fabrics (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/tussar-silk-sarees/)and Banarsi kora & silk (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/banarasi-sarees/)are stunningly beautiful fabrics. Saris & fabrics are readily available at the best sari shops ,such as Priyo Gopal Bishoyi,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-kolkata/priya-gopal-bishoyi/) Adi Dhakeswari Bastralaya,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-kolkata/adi-dhakeswari-bastralaya/) Traders Assembly &K.Bhojraj stores. The sari, typically worn by Bengali women is 6 yards.The materials can be used to stitch fashionable dresses or the more popular salwar kameez also.

Gariahat,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-kolkata/gariahat-triangular-park-rashbehari-avenue/) Rashbehari Avenue, and Dakshinapan Shopping Centre https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-kolkata/adi-dhakeswari-bastralaya/)are some of the best shopping markets in Kolkata.

In addition to textiles,Kolkata is popular for gold jewellery.The gold filigree jewellery in Kolkata is outstanding . The workmanship is par excellence. They have very unusual designs that are unique to the region. Kolkata also has a great tradition of silver jewellery . A.Sirkar, MP Jewellers, Raj Lakshmi Gold and Anjali Jewellers are some of the best shops for gold jewellery and Chambalama is popular for silver jewellery.

Kolkata shopping(https://www.shopkhoj.com/kolkata/) malls provide a much needed respite from the dusty & crowded Kolkata shopping markets. One can shop in air conditioned comfort in plush surroundings . The Quest Mall, Salt Lake City Centre & the Forum Mall are all very popular. However, The Hogg Market , which is one of the first covered malls in Kolkata was built in the year 1874. It is still popular today. It is the first covered mall and is named after Sir. Stuart Hogg,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-kolkata/new-market/) the then commissioner of Kolkata. It is very central to Kolkata . The old red structure is an iconic shopping centre. Be it Christmas or New Year, crowds gather here to buy & stock expensive & inexpensive items. You can shop for saris, silver jewellery, fabrics, borders & laces ,home furnishings, dresses and also meat & fresh produce.

It is a unique city with a rich historical past & a culturally rich heritage.it is definitely worth a visit.

About Section

Shopkhoj is the #1 guide to shopping in India. There is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to what is available to shop for in India – from materials, to fabrics, to handicrafts, jewellery, and much much more. It can be overwhelming to navigate all that India has to offer.

Shopkhoj provides users with easy to use tools enhancing their shopping search experience. Users can access product glossaries, history, culture, specialties unique to different cities, as well as detailed information on markets and shops within cities. Understand where the best markets are located, and the best products in each of the markets. We currently have information on 7 different cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pondicherry and Jaipur), but hope to expand this list to more. In addition to information about local flavors, read about the shopping malls where users can find international brands, the best entertainment zones, and dining options.

Shopping blogs and videos take you on an inside journey to what’s available. Our search functions allow a user to search by category, price range, products, and much more. We have searched the markets across the cities to bring you a guide – from which shops have the best Quality, the best Price, the Fabrics, where you can Custom-design your wedding outfits, where you can find tailors to fit your style .

Come begin your search(khoj in Hindi is search) for shopping in India at Shopkhoj.com