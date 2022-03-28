Public Notification: Child Nutrition Program Waiver Requests

The Rhode Island Department of Education plans on submitting waiver requests for relief from certain deadlines related to implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) for the 22-23 school year. Specifically, RIDE is requesting flexibility for SFAs to use additional data sets beyond the April 1st Identified Student Percent (ISP), including any ISP data from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. Extension of the ISP deadline will also require extension of the notification, reporting, and school election requirements related to CEP, which RIDE is including in it’s waiver request.

If granted, these waivers will serve to enable RIDE to best support schools/districts in their efforts to provide on-going food access for children and youth in communities throughout the state, despite the COVID-19 health crisis.

For more information on the program, call the Rhode Island Department of Education, Office of Statewide Efficiencies, Child Nutrition Programs at (401) 222-4269.