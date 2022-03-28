Hummus Market - Growth, Trends, Demand - Supply and Forecast (2021 - 2030)

Rising consumer demand for a healthy lifestyle and a shift in focus toward foods that enhance immunity is expected to continue to drive hummus market

Hummus is a popular Middle Eastern dip and spread that contains a lot of minerals, vitamins, protein, and fiber. All of the key ingredients in hummus are considered super foods: chickpeas, garlic, sesame seeds or paste (tahini), and olive oil. Iron, phosphorus, and vitamin B complex are all abundant in chickpeas.Tahini has a lot of zinc, calcium, copper, and phosphorus. Lemon juice is high in vitamin C as well as antioxidants. Garlic, which gives hummus its flavor, is high in antioxidants, trace minerals, and vitamins.The surge in demand for packaged hummus products, particularly in Western Europe, as well as rising demand for plant-based proteins and a growing preference for healthy eating habits are all driving the hummus market in Europe forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the performance of the hummus market, owing to disruptions in raw material production and supply chains, weather conditions uncertainty, and other factors.

Due to the abrupt closure of national and international borders, the outbreak disrupted operational efficiencies and value chains. However, with many economies attempting to resurrect and standardize their operations, hummus demand is expected to surge in the near future.

In addition, rising consumer demand for a healthy lifestyle and a shift in focus toward foods that enhance immunity is expected to continue to drive hummus market expansion in the future years. Furthermore, hummus producers are likely to expand their businesses through online distribution channels. This is primarily due to an increasing preference for obtaining consumables online in order to avoid crowds and to respect social distancing norms.

Top Impacting Factors

As economies aim to relaunch their operations, demand for hummus is expected to surge in the near future. People are also adopting healthier lifestyles and consuming goods that help increase immunity, which is driving up demand for hummus.

Hummus consumption is predicted to skyrocket in the future years, particularly in industrialized countries, where it is quickly becoming a staple of the breakfast menu.

Hummus comes in a variety of tastes to appeal to a wide range of consumers. Recent breakthroughs by leading manufacturers driving market expansion in recent years include R&D, innovative product lines, and advancements in packaging technology.

Companies Covered: Bakkavor Group, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Inc., Haliburton International Foods, Strauss Group, Tribe Hummus, Hope Foods, LLC, Fountain of Health, Hummus Goodness, Boar’s Head Brand, and Lantana Foods

