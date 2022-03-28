Tzvi Odzer Attends Victoria's Voice Foundation Event, In Solidarity With The Fight Against Drug Addiction
Seasoned Businessman And Philanthropist, Tzvi Odzer, Attends Victoria's Voice Foundation Event, In Solidarity With The Fight Against Drug AddictionHENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tzvi Odzer, renowned businessman and philanthropist, was recently spotted doing what he knows best, at an event organized by the Victoria's Voice Foundation against drug abuse and addiction. The founder, and CEO of Lifeguard, possesses over 30 years of experience in the distribution industry and is known for his charitable endeavors, as well as his support for agencies that help people with disabilities.
The Victoria's Voice Foundation is a non-profit organization created to tackle the growing problem of drug abuse and addiction, through many programs and outreach events that encourage young people to be drug-free. The foundation was established by David and Jackie Siegel after they lost their 18-year-old daughter, Victoria, to a drug overdose.
Taking the bold step to prevent addiction and save lives, the Victoria's Voice Foundation engages in various efforts to ensure first responders across the country carry Narcan (Naloxone) – the antidote to an opioid overdose, and also works to influence legislation at the national, state, and local levels for drug policy reform.
Through its Victory Club program, the foundation incentivizes teens who choose to be drug-free, sends speakers to hundreds of schools, and works with teen Influencers to reach millions of young people on social media.
Tzvi Odzer who was seen interacting with guests at the event, including the American singer and actor, Wayne Newton, has expressed his support for those struggling with drug addiction and promised to support the fight against drug abuse to the best of his ability.
“Drug addiction is a serious problem affecting this great country of ours. Our young people constantly have to fight the pressure from their peers as well as the system that allows easy and unbridled access to many addictive substances. I believe we can do more as a nation, and I pledge my continued support to make our society drug-free.” - Tzvi Odzer.
About Tzvi Odzer
Tzvi Odzer is the CEO and founder of Lifeguard of Henderson, NV. He was named CEO of the Year in Distribution by Ernst & Young in 2000. The renowned philanthropist supports organizations that help people with disabilities, such as the Republic Jewish coalition, and also advocates for Arab-Jewish business cooperation, among other causes.
