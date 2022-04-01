RouteGenie Announces New Pricing Plans with No Minimums, No Setup Fees, and No Long Term Commitment
RouteGenie announces a new pricing plan, created to make NEMT software more accessible, includes no long-term commitment, no vehicle minimum, and no setup fees.BUFFALO, NY, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RouteGenie is excited to announce a new pricing plan targeted to help smaller NEMT companies that aren’t able to make a huge investment in routing, dispatch, and billing software. This new plan, created to make NEMT software more accessible industry wide, includes no long-term commitment, no vehicle minimum, and no setup and implementation fees.
Beginning on April 1, 2022, NEMT companies will have the opportunity to use RouteGenie, a leading NEMT software solution, for just $50 per vehicle. This flat fee is billed month-to-month with no long-term contract required. 24/7 support and webinar training sessions are included at no additional cost.
RouteGenie’s Chief Revenue Officer, Jonathan Anthon, is excited to bring this new offering to the table to help the NEMT industry.
“We identified a big need that wasn’t being met in the NEMT software market. There are tons of new companies breaking into the space and smaller companies that have just gotten started, not to mention companies whose growth was stunted a bit by the pandemic. These companies need an affordable solution that doesn’t require them to sign up for a long term agreement with a software that may not suit their needs and they certainly don’t need to be bogged down with a huge up-front setup fee. We wanted to make getting an NEMT software easy for everyone and now we’ve done just that.”
RouteGenie is thrilled to offer this new pricing plan to start-up NEMT businesses, with the hopes that more transportation companies gain access to a tool that can help optimize their operations.
About RouteGenie
RouteGenie is a modern software solution made by NEMT providers for NEMT providers. Developed by a team of transportation technology experts, RouteGenie is a leading solution for NEMT fleets both big and small that allows providers to cut costs, streamline their daily operations, and provide the best service possible to their customers every day. Customizable to every company’s individual needs, RouteGenie is built to grow alongside NEMT businesses. RouteGenie is currently used by over 250 fleets in 37 different states across the nation and internationally.
