Exemplifi Receives HUBZone Certification by the US Small Business Association
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi, a leader in building and managing enterprise websites, recently received its certification as a HUBZone business (Historically Underutilized Business Zone ) by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). HUBZone certification provides small businesses preferential consideration for federal procurement opportunities and contracts. It encourages agencies to spend a percentage of their budget on rural/urban business, providing opportunities for regional economic growth.
“As a successful website development firm and a California-based Small business, we’ve built websites that provide a great user experience coupled with security and proactive customer support,” said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “Being a small business, we’ve always wanted to provide our services to the government sector which has traditionally been an uphill battle for smaller firms to enter.''
He continued, “The HUBZone certification allows federal and state agencies the ability to utilize Exemplifi’s website development expertise within their budget and quotas. There is a genuine gap and desire in the government sector for a reliable, secure, and on-time delivery partner for website development and management services, and we believe we are primed to solve that problem.”
About Exemplifi
Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. They have to solve user queries and nurture relationships. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Our breadth enables us to build on our clients’ marketing tech investments or recommend what is best for them.
Ashwin Thapliyal
Exemplifi
ashwin@exemplifi.io
