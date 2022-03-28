Reduce the use of (Russian) gas through smarter heating.
With Far Infra-Red technology, more energy-efficient heating is feasible
Shocked by the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, we did not realize that gas and oil heating is not only becoming unaffordable but also morally undesired. Further good news is that FIR is now affordable!”HOOFDDORP, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To reduce dependence on Russian gas, Far Infra-Red (FIR) heating is the first, most important target. Whether or not combined with thermal insulation and energy-efficient ventilation, it is a good alternative to the now much more expensive gas heating. FIR wall panels are available in the form of reproductions, your own poster-photos and mirrors; are easy to install and inexpensive to purchase. If this is combined with solar PV, on roofs or as a solar covering, the costs will drop. No maintenance/malfunctions and it's even healthier. Additional heating with FIR is easy and cheap to realize and therefore feasible for everyone.
— James Post, CEO ECOpro Technology BV
What is Far Infra-Red (FIR) heating?
FIR heating uses invisible radiant heat (same wavelength as that of the sun), which irradiates people and objects and warms them from the inside. FIR is therefore experienced in exactly the same way as standing in sunlight. And just like furniture or a table absorb sunlight - and give it back - this also applies to the FIR heat. The carrier (on which the FIR element is mounted and which is therefore also irradiated) also becomes warm (but not hot). This opened up the possibility of covering the FIR element with a reproduction/poster or a mirror (which does not fog up...).
The first mass production will be available from September through a crowdfunding campaign from April 2022. So well in time for the new heating season.
FIR - Better on all fronts
A unique advantage of FIR heating is that the radiant heat can be limited to a specific area where people often stay. So zones are heated and it is acceptable if the overall temperature in the house is lower. This can be compared to sitting outside when it is cool outside, but comfortably warm in the sun. This system advantage is in addition to the price advantage compared to gas.
With FIR heating there is no convection movement of the air (as with gas and oil heating) and therefore no swirling dust: a health advantage. The air is not heated – only the people and the objects. FIR heating requires no maintenance and features a long life: a 10-year pro-rata warranty:
An important reason why such a wide warranty can be given is that we work with 440 Watt per m2 (around 4,000 W/sq.ft)– with a safe operating temperature of only 130-140⁰ F. Most panels have about double that power and quickly reach 240⁰ F. Of course, this also affects the lifespan! By including a triptych of more than 2 meters wide next to a dining table or sitting area, a better heat distribution is also obtained.
Aesthetics and placement of FIR heating panels
The FIR heating panels optically look like a reproduction (or a poster of your own design - can be ordered 'anywhere) in an aluminum frame/frame. For the reproductions, we chose old masters (public domain). Typical locations in a living room are on the wall next to the dining table and next to the sitting area. In the bedroom on the wall next to the bed and in the bathroom covered with a mirror (which does not fog). Installation is as simple as hanging a reproduction/poster in a frame - and plugging it into the socket, except in the bathroom where the wiring for safety has to be incorporated into the wall (by a professional). It is of course the most aesthetically pleasing to process the wiring in the walls, but there is no technical necessity for this.
Figure 2 This (public domain) painting by (old master) Egbert van Drielst is one of the standard reproductions on the FIR panels
FIR heating panels are the most efficient form of additional heating. By designing these as reproductions (or own photo posters), they can be integrated well and beautifully into any interior.
Generate electricity for FIR heating yourself
For those who have the space for solar panels on the roof, this is an option that usually pays for itself in less than 7 years - there are many providers. Because the netting arrangement will gradually disappear in the next 10 years, it is wise to choose a system that is suitable for back-up with a battery. If the roof is already full or if it is undesirable (architectural or aesthetic) to place solar panels on the roof, a solar roof is a good choice. Provided there is room for this, of course. For more information about solar roofs (link to new page on our website). In the crowdfunding campaign of April 2022, solar canopies will also be offered as an option on the FIR panels and will then cost even less than solar panels on the roof and offer an added function: Canopies can serve as a dining area in the garden or as a sunscreen for shade-loving people. vegetables, plants, but also people. With walls there are even more applications: garden sauna, shed, garage, garden office, guest house.
Combination with energy-efficient ventilation
Particularly in publicly accessible areas with a relatively large number of people, such as schools, restaurants, healthcare, high demands are made on ventilation, mainly due to the discharge of exhaled air, odors, volatile substances (detergent residues, formaldehyde), pathogens (viruses, bacteria) and fungi. Ventilation costs a lot of energy during the heating season (warming up the cold outside air). By replacing part of the ventilation with air purification, a significant energy gain is achieved; moreover, allergens and particulate matter from outside are also absorbed. It also saves energy to automatically control the ventilation based on the limit values in a CO2 meter with on/off switch.
