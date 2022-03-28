Submit Release
2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition Postponed

MACAU, March 28 - The 2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2022MIECF), organised by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, was originally scheduled to be held from 31 March to 2 April. In view of the latest COVID-19 pandemic situation in the neighbouring regions, after careful consideration, the organiser has decided to postpone the 2022MIECF to 18-20 August.

The organiser is actively following up on the event and notifying participants of the relevant arrangements through various media channels. For enquiries, please contact the 2022MIECF Event Manager on (853) 8798 9675/6389 5979, or email: info@macaomiecf.com; follow MIECF on WeChat, or visit the website www.macaomiecf.com.

