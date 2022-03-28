Press Releases

03/25/2022

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Announces Farm Viability Grant Recipients

(STATEWIDE) Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt announces that the Connecticut Department of Agriculture has awarded 11 grants through the Farm Viability Grant totaling more than $337,000. Funded projects directly respond to problems, interests, or needs in the state’s agricultural industry, specifically within the areas of urban agriculture; food systems, diversity, equity, and inclusion in Connecticut agriculture; and farmland access.

“The awarded Farm Viability projects directly align with critical needs among Connecticut’s agricultural industry to continue building upon previous work while providing opportunity for growth within targeted areas,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Furthermore, these projects align with our commitment to bolster our food system and increase access to farmland at all stages of farming.”

Eligible entities include Connecticut municipalities, groups of municipalities, regional councils of governments, and agricultural non-profit organizations. Applicants could apply for up to $49,999 in grant funds; with a 40-% match for the total project costs through cash or in-kind services.

The fiscal year 2022 Farm Viability Grant awardees by Question of Focus include:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion:

Huneebee Project, Inc: expansion of youth training and community workshop

Southwest Conservation District (SWCD): support for underserved BIPOC farmers in the Southwest Conservation District service area

Urban Agriculture:

Fairgate Farm: home-grown urban agriculture project

Root2rise: community share event 2022

Gather New Haven: urban agriculture sustainability

Food Supply Chain:

Click, Inc.: expanding processing kitchen capacity

Real Food Share, Inc.: small farm model

Town of Killingly: local farm viability project

Nourish Bridgeport, Inc.: non-profit indoor hydroponic farm

Farmland Accessibility:

Keney Park Sustainability Project: KPSP vacant lot activation program

Town of Wethersfield, Kycia Farm: Wethersfield conceptual site/land use proposal

Funding for the Farm Viability Grant is provided through the State of Connecticut Agricultural Viability Grant Program, established in 2005 through Public Act 05-228, An Act Concerning Farmland Preservation, Land Protection, Affordable Housing, and Historic Preservation.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

