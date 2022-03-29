Crypto APIs Partners with NEAR to Empower Broader Blockchain Adoption
The blockchain infrastructure suite will provide support for the NEAR protocol and its token.
Our partnership with Crypto APIs is a key infrastructure step towards a multi-chain, cross-chain future where usability leads the way to mainstream blockchain adoption.”SOFIA, BULGARIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto APIs, the blockchain infrastructure suite for Web 3, is partnering with NEAR, the high-performance blockchain ecosystem to empower more developers, businesses and organizations to adopt blockchain technology.
The collaboration means that Crypto APIs’ customers will be able to incorporate the NEAR blockchain and its asset, $NEAR, into their products and services, and will open a new world of possibilities for developers to build and scale in the decentralized ecosystem.
The NEAR Protocol is a proof-of-stake carbon-neutral blockchain designed to be ultra-fast, incredibly secure and scalable. Its integration in Crypto APIs’ blockchain infrastructure will give crypto businesses and organizations more cross-chain opportunities to engage in new business models and offer innovative products.
"We are thrilled to be joining the NEAR ecosystem and support the permissionless, proof-of-stake blockchain that provides developers with unlimited options to easily build and launch crypto applications and products. The integration in our product suite will make the NEAR blockchain and its native currency $NEAR available to our customers across the world and would help make Web 3 technology accessible to millions of users.", said Nashwan Khatib, CEO of Crypto APIs.
Crypto APIs’ product suite includes Blockchain Data, Blockchain Events, Wallet as a Service, Blockchain Tools, Blockchain Automations, Market Data and Block Explorer and is utilized by industry leaders.
“The NEAR Foundation is a big believer in a multi-chain future in which interoperable blockchains work collaboratively to build simple, scalable, and secure ways to onboard the world to Web 3,” says Nicole Tay, Strategy and Communications Lead at the NEAR Foundation. “Our partnership with Crypto APIs is a key infrastructure step towards a multi-chain, cross-chain future where usability leads the way to mainstream blockchain adoption.”
About NEAR
NEAR is a high-performance layer-1 blockchain platform designed for speed, security, and scalability. Built by an award-winning team of engineers and entrepreneurs, NEAR features low transaction fees, is easy to use, and has sustainability built into its core. The NEAR ecosystem is built upon a climate-neutral blockchain that has been awarded the Carbon Neutral Product Label 2021 by South Pole.
NEAR’s mission is to provide a network that enables and empowers people to re-imagine the world. It aims to onboard billions of users into Web 3 with new and inclusive experiences in business, creativity and community.
About Crypto APIs
Crypto APIs offer businesses, SMEs and organizations the ability to implement blockchain infrastructure easily. With a full product suite and SDK library, businesses can securely launch and scale their operations at a much greater pace while saving on development and operational costs.
The quantum secure Wallet as a Service (WaaS), combined with instant access to live and historical blockchain data, webhooks, automations, and powerful and unified endpoints allows businesses to offer their customers a frictionless way to interact with cryptocurrency and digital assets across multiple blockchains.
Crypto APIs is also ISO 27001:2013 certified - the only globally recognized and auditable security standard for the evaluation of a business’s ability to protect sensitive and confidential data.
