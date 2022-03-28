Click Fraud Detection Firm Polygraph Announces “No Cost” Plan To Help Advertisers Detect And Prevent Ad Fraud
Online advertisers can now monitor up to 500 advert clicks for fraud each month completely free of charge.BERLIN, GERMANY, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polygraph, a company specializing in click fraud detection, prevention, and blocking, is now offering advertisers a completely free of charge service to detect fraudulent clicks on adverts.
Click fraud is a sophisticated crime stealing tens of billions of dollars each year from US advertisers. Criminals pose as legitimate website operators and use technology and trickery to generate fake clicks on adverts. For each of these fraudulent ad clicks, the criminal receives a small payment from the ad network. Multiply this by millions of clicks per day - and thousands of nefarious websites - and the money being lost by advertisers is enormous.
According to Trey Vanes, Chief Marketing Officer at Polygraph, most advertisers do not realize the extent of the problem. “We’ve spoken to advertisers who think the ad networks are blocking every fake click, but this is often not the case. We have customers who were losing more than half their ad budgets to click fraud each month. We’re delighted to say we’ve been able to reduce their bogus clicks to almost zero, and have helped them get refunds from the ad networks.”
To help advertisers defend themselves against click fraud, Polygraph has introduced a no cost plan – no credit card required – which will monitor up to 500 ad clicks each month for signs of click fraud.
“This is a full version of our product. We want advertisers to see for themselves how big of a problem click fraud is. They’ll see which clicks are fake and can use this information to get refunds from their ad network, they’ll see which of their ad keywords are being targeted by criminals so they can adjust their ad campaigns to avoid click fraud, and they can also automatically block bots from seeing their Google Ads' ads. Polygraph is giving advertisers a lot – free of charge”, added Mr. Vanes.
The full list of click fraud blocking features in the package are as follows:
Accurate Detection
Polygraph investigate click fraud gangs so they understand the click fraud techniques used and how to detect them.
Eliminate Click Fraud
Polygraph tells advertisers which of their keywords are being targeted by fraudsters so they can take action to remove high risk keywords from their ad campaigns.
Click Fraud Refunds
Polygraph provides details of every fake click (who, when, where, how) so advertisers can get refunds from the ad networks.
Ad Network Comparison
Polygraph gives advertisers a breakdown of the click fraud received by ad network, so they can see who is wasting their ad budget.
Block Bots & Bot Proxies
Polygraph will automatically block bots and bot proxies from being able to see or click on advertisers’ Google ads.
Every Ad Network
Polygraph supports every ad network and every PPC ad format.
For more information, please visit https://polygraph.net
About Polygraph
Established in Berlin, Germany in 2021, Polygraph monitors the activities of click fraud gangs, including how they operate, who they target, the techniques they use, and how to detect their fraud. We go far beyond bot detection to ensure your ad budget is not stolen by cyber-criminals.
Contact Details:
114A Friedrichstrasse Berlin, BE 10117 Germany
Trey Vanes
Polygraph
+49 160 98058592
email us here