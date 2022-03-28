Submit Release
Bosco stands with Ukrainian parents and their children, offering free services in the country

Bosco was created by parents for parents with the core belief that our children are what unites us as people - we all want our children to be safe and thrive.

Having learned about the struggles they are facing, we couldn't stay indifferent, we decided to provide our services to Ukrainian parents for free, in an effort to ease their concerns.”
— Enon Landenberg, Bosco’s CEO and Founder
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bosco App was created by parents for parents with the core belief that our children are what unites all of us, around the world, as people - we all want our children to be safe and thrive, we all want a bright future for our children.

In solidarity with the parents of Ukraine during this turmoil, Bosco offers free subscriptions of its family safety app to the parents of the country in hopes of giving some peace of mind and security during uncertain times.

The app is fully localized to Ukraine, all services and information are available in Ukrainian.

Bosco’s CEO, Enon Landenberg: "Having learned about the struggles Ukrainian citizens and Ukrainian parents, in particular, are facing, we couldn't stay indifferent and in keeping with our philosophy that every parent should know what their children are going through, we decided to provide our services to Ukrainian parents for free, in an effort to ease their concerns.”

Bosco app monitors children's activity on all popular apps and alerts parents when children experience stress or anxiety through the use of words such as death, fear, and war in conversations.
The app utilizes unique AI and machine learning algorithms to establish a voice profile and detect a sudden change in the child's normal voice during phone calls.

Parents using Bosco can know at any time where their child is, when arriving or leaving saved places and what percentage of remaining battery is on the child's device so they know in advance if it is going to be turned off.
The app regularly monitors cases of offensive content such as sexual images, violent expressions, shaming, and threats.

Bosco’s approach is holistic, giving children the freedom to explore but alerting parents of inappropriate content to help them start a conversation, explain and mediate complicated situations and topics.

Shira Katz
Bosco App
+972 545917914
shirak@boscoapp.com
