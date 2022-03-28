First Orlando Spring Break Festival introduces full cultural journey of the Afro-Diaspora and Afro-Caribbean
ranging from art and fashion, to food, dance, and live music from different genres.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artists of Afro-Caribbean descent are often left out of global line-ups and one festival is on a mission to change that. This past weekend was the first Orlando Spring Break Festival, formerly known as the Orlando Caribbean Festival, introducing a musical line-up and full cultural journey of the Afro-Diaspora and Afro-Caribbean, ranging from art and fashion, to food, dance, and live music from different genres.
Held at Tinker Field Stadium, the festival brought together a diverse audience of Gen-Zers, Zellineals, and millennials from all walks of life, experiencing their favorite international Afro-Caribbean hip-hop artists performing live. Two stages were featured, with the choice of the Hip Hop or Afro/ Caribbean music stage.
The 3-Day Weekend premiered on Friday March 18th, 2022 with the Orlando art and fashion show that showcased artists and fashion designers from the Afro-Diaspora. Afro-Caribbean artists such as Jean Michel Basquiat were featured at the Orlando Museum of Art, highlighting their unique cultural identity role, hosted by painter Patrick Noze. The room was filled with bright yellows and melodic blues. The marvel of Afro-Diaspora fashion unveiled Nigerian American House of Eyo, Haitian & Jamaican S&M Design collections, and award-winning Senegal French Mike Sylla, just to name a few.
The main show on Saturday March 19th showcased food vendors from different parts of the Afro-Caribbean, serving up the best of their culture from Soul food to Caribbean cuisine, savored by the Central Florida community’s taste buds for diversifying local events.
To honor Women’s History Month, the festival kicked off with the ladies of Afro World Groove who performed fusion Afrobeats and Zaouli, a traditional dance of the Guro people of central Ivory Coast aka Cote d'Ivoire. Top female Konpa artists like award winning Rutshelle, and Bedjine rocked the stage by performing their top Konpa hits. The word “compás” in Spanish means “beat” or “rhythm,” a popular genre in the French Caribbean Islands, especially Haiti.
Jamaican native, Reggae and Dancehall queen Hood Celebrityy left her mark on stage with her signature waistline dance moves and VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, Miami, Florence El Luche was also present. In true Caribbean style, there was a minor altercation, resulting in the Love & Hip Hop star leaving the stage and no longer performing.
The festival also brought out notable Dancehall and Soca artists such as Charly Black and Skinny Fabulous; the entertainment "gawd" Mr. Killa who set the stage on fire, with performances by Kenny Haiti, Ekip, Enposib and many more!
Top celebrity DJs and talented artists such as Bobby Fishscale and headlining artist Kodak Black became the talk of the festival.
If you are looking to run away from the Miami Spring Break crowd in search of something diverse filled with musical performances, cultural experiences, food, fun, and games, the Orlando Spring Break Festival Weekend is your next stop.
