North America Holds Major Market Share in Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Technique (Traditional, Molecular), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Reference Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes) and By Geography
The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is accounted for $28.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $52.03 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Disease diagnostics are used for confirmation of a disease in form of a quick, precise test result. The infectious disease epidemics are exploding worldwide, raising an extensive demand for diagnostic tests. The reagents, kits, and consumables segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising awareness among the population to identify the diseases, and increasing use of kits and reagents to identify the organism causing various diseases in lesser time and cost. North America is projected to hold the largest market share owing to the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada, the presence of many leading national clinical laboratories, and the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments. Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR, due to the rapid urbanization, increasing investments by healthcare providers towards infrastructure improvement, need to manage growing burden of infectious diseases, and government efforts to improve accessibility of diagnostic services to enhance the prevention by developing products or platforms required for the diagnosis of infectious diseases.
Some of the key players profiled in the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Abbott Diagnostic, Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Meridian Bioscience, Corgenix, Trinity Biotech, Eiken Chemical, J.Mitra, Diasorin, EMD Millipore, and QuantuMDx.
Browse complete "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market" @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market
Request a Sample of this Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Global Market Outlook (2021-2028) @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market/request-sample
