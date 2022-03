Collate & Collaborate - Everything a FinTech Entrepreneur Needs

Lars Rottweiler, Mbanq's CTO Manindra Majumdar, CEO of Tokenizer Banx

Mbanq Labs presents a webinar to examine the resources that underpin digital banking, FinTech and Credit Union entrepreneurship in the USA.

Embedding financial services or launching a Credit Union or digital bank in the USA seems prohibitively scary. In fact, it has never been easier.” — Lars Rottweiler, CTO, Mbanq

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, March 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinTech, digital banking and Credit Union accelerator, Mbanq Labs , invites you to a free webinar to discuss the best paths and resources to launch and operate digital financial services in the USA. The webinar is suitable for all FinTech, digital banking and Credit Union professionals and entrepreneurs.Title: Collate & Collaborate - Everything a FinTech Entrepreneur NeedsDate: Thursday, 7th April, 17:00-17:45 GMTSpeakers:Lars Rottweiler, CTO, Mbanq – Opportunities within US digital financeDaniel Ong, Accelerator Manager – Creating partnerships and optimizing FinTech resourcesManindra Majumdar, CEO, Tokenizer Banx – Banking in crypto + benefits of acceleratingAlex Player, PR Director, Ftink – Event moderatorTopics of interest:- Innovation matters- Cost-effective and free resources available- Seamlessly integrate with the global financial system- Robust regulatory & compliance – simpler than you think- Collaboration & partnershipsLars Rottweiler, CTO, Mbanq, says, “Embedding financial services or launching a Credit Union or digital bank in the USA seems prohibitively scary. In fact, it has never been easier.”About:Tokenizer Banx is a web 3.0 banking for digital assets and fiat innovator. www.tokenizerbanx.com Mbanq Labs is a digital banking and FinTech accelerator. It supports tech innovation, fundraising, marketing and regulatory frameworks for FinTech startups. https://labs.mbanq.io/ To register for the webinar, click here , or email alex(dot)player(at)mbanq(dot)com