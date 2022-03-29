Submit Release
Collate & Collaborate - Everything a FinTech Entrepreneur Needs

Lars Rottweiler, Mbanq's CTO

Manindra Majumdar, CEO of Tokenizer Banx

Mbanq Labs presents a webinar to examine the resources that underpin digital banking, FinTech and Credit Union entrepreneurship in the USA.

Embedding financial services or launching a Credit Union or digital bank in the USA seems prohibitively scary. In fact, it has never been easier.”
— Lars Rottweiler, CTO, Mbanq
SAN FRANCISCO, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinTech, digital banking and Credit Union accelerator, Mbanq Labs, invites you to a free webinar to discuss the best paths and resources to launch and operate digital financial services in the USA. The webinar is suitable for all FinTech, digital banking and Credit Union professionals and entrepreneurs.

Title: Collate & Collaborate - Everything a FinTech Entrepreneur Needs
Date: Thursday, 7th April, 17:00-17:45 GMT

Register here.

Speakers:
Lars Rottweiler, CTO, Mbanq – Opportunities within US digital finance

Daniel Ong, Accelerator Manager – Creating partnerships and optimizing FinTech resources

Manindra Majumdar, CEO, Tokenizer Banx – Banking in crypto + benefits of accelerating

Alex Player, PR Director, Ftink – Event moderator

Topics of interest:
- Innovation matters
- Cost-effective and free resources available
- Seamlessly integrate with the global financial system
- Robust regulatory & compliance – simpler than you think
- Collaboration & partnerships

Lars Rottweiler, CTO, Mbanq, says, “Embedding financial services or launching a Credit Union or digital bank in the USA seems prohibitively scary. In fact, it has never been easier.”

About:
Tokenizer Banx is a web 3.0 banking for digital assets and fiat innovator. www.tokenizerbanx.com

Mbanq Labs is a digital banking and FinTech accelerator. It supports tech innovation, fundraising, marketing and regulatory frameworks for FinTech startups. https://labs.mbanq.io/

To register for the webinar, click here, or email alex(dot)player(at)mbanq(dot)com

Alex Player
Mbanq
+44 7444 356902
email us here

