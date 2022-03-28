浪琴表發佈先行者系列-澳門專屬版腕表 Longines Spirit — Macau Edition Unveiled
(左起) 黎氏企業行政總裁及執行董事黎鳴山先生、Longines香港及澳門區副總裁郭靖心女士及MPay澳門錢包、MOME及mFood創始人廖卓然先生出席 浪琴表先行者系列-澳門專屬版發佈會 Group Photo at the Press Event
浪琴表推出澳門專屬版腕錶 Longines Launches Exclusive Edition for MacauMACAU, MACAU, MACAU, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022年3月24日，瑞士著名鐘表品牌浪琴表於澳門板樟堂旗艦店舉行浪琴表先行者系列 ‐ 澳門專屬版腕表新品發佈會。Longines香港及澳門區副總裁
郭靖心女士、黎氏企業行政總裁及執行董事黎鳴山先生、MPay澳門錢包、MOME及mFood創始人廖卓然先生及一眾專業媒體、嘉賓齊聚一堂，一同見證來自澳門的先鋒故事及優雅態度。
這是浪琴表睽違23年，再次推出澳門專屬版腕錶, 以品牌近年矚目新作「先行者系列」出發, 賦予象徵澳門的獨特綠色太陽放射線紋錶盤, 以及刻有「澳門限量版腕錶，第888枚之一」的底蓋, 獨家於澳門品牌專賣店發售。
浪琴表先行者系列為致敬一眾海、陸、空的著名開創先鋒者而推出。他們勇於突破，不斷刷新記錄，成就非凡，在各個領域上展示出非一般的勇氣，在歷史上寫下光輝一頁，同時亦推動新一代發揮超越自我的精神。
是次浪琴表先行者系列-澳門專屬版腕表以集合澳門不同行業的先鋒表率為題，特別邀請了青年創業家廖卓然先生，知名指揮家廖國敏先生、以及上市公司行政總裁黎鳴山先生，這三位來自澳門新經濟、音樂以及建築領域的翹楚，通過他們作為一個行業先行者的故事, 詮釋各自對時間, 優雅及先行者的獨特見解。
廖卓然為多間澳門著名企業的董事，業務涉足金融科技、電子商務、市場推廣及公共事業等。從澳門通到MPay澳門錢包、MOME流動傳媒、mFood外賣平台的推出，一系列產品在澳門構建了一個電子支付生態圈，為澳門市民營造新的智慧生活方式。廖卓然覺得：「在澳門做一個先行者是很不容易的，要冷靜想清楚自己能給澳門這個地方和這裡的人帶來哪些好的影響。」
現任澳門國際音樂節節目總監的廖國敏是首位出任費城樂團助理指揮的華人，早年已獲得澳門特區政府頒授文化功績勛章。對廖國敏來說：「音樂是時間的藝術，而優雅需要通過時間來沉澱，是感性與理性的平衡。」
黎氏企業行政總裁及執行董事黎鳴山曾參與澳門多項大型建設，帶領集團成為澳門首家於香港主板上市的建築企業。雖然經營傳統行業且被受市場局限，但他勇於突破客觀限制，達到了同行沒有企及的高度。黎鳴山認為：「作為一個先行者所獲得的滿足感和成就感會大於付出的一切代價!」
浪琴表先行者系列-澳門專屬版腕表采用L888.4矽游絲專屬機芯並獲得COSC認證，具備約72小時動力儲存；42毫米直徑搭配旋入式表冠適合日常配戴；玫瑰金包裹阿拉伯數字刻度及時、分、秒指針顯露低調而細致的品味。澳門專屬版提供精鋼版(澳門幣21,888)及 18K尊貴套裝(澳門幣33,888)兩款選擇，尊貴版的表圈及表冠均采用18K玫瑰金，套裝包含精鋼及棕色皮表帶，均為浪琴表快速更換表帶裝置，滿足日程繁忙的都市紳士的生活需求。
浪琴表先行者系列 － 澳門專屬版現已於以下品牌精品店獨家發售
及可以線上預留 :
澳門板樟堂旗艦店 • 澳門廣場
澳門威尼斯人®購物中心 • 澳門巴黎人購物中心 • 澳門倫敦人購物中心
澳門銀河TM • 澳門新濠影匯 • 澳門永利皇宮
詳情 : https://www.longines.com/zh-mo/landing/longines-spirit-macau-edition
下載高清圖片：https://bit.ly/3HVXjJr
下载高清图片 (内地媒体)：https://share.weiyun.com/R9iZxgRM
On 24 Mar 2022, the Swiss watchmaker Longines staged a launch event for its Longines Spirit — Macau Edition at its flagship store in the Largo do São Domingos, Macau. Cecilia Kwok, Vice President of Longines HK and Macau, Harry Lai, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of LAI SI Enterprise Holding Ltd., and Joe Liu, Founder of MPay, MOME and mFood, together with professional media, attended this exclusive event to witness the pioneering stories from Macau and the attitude of elegance.
23 years have passed, Longines once again launches an exclusive edition for Macau. Based on its contemporary collection Longines Spirit, the limited edition is endowed with a unique green-sunray dial plate that symbolizes Macau, as well as a back case engraved with "MACAU EDITION – ONE OF 888", for sale only in exclusive Longines stores in Macau.
The Longines Spirit Collection was created to pay tribute to legendary pioneers who conquer air, land and sea. These pioneers showed great courage in breaking new records and made extraordinary achievements in their fields, writing glorious pages in history and encouraging the younger generation to continue to surpass themselves.
The Macau Edition is bringing all Longines fans to discover the pioneering spirits of Macau by introducing three path-breakers including young entrepreneur Joe Liu, renowned conductor Lio Kuokman, and CEO of a listed enterprise Harry Lai. The three gentlemen from the fields of new economy, music, and architecture industry will share their unique insights in time, elegance, and being a pioneer.
Joe Liu is the director of several well-known companies in Macau, with businesses involved in financial technology, e-commerce, marketing and public utilities. From MacauPass to the launch of MPay (Macau’s first mobile payment system), MOME (mobile media), and mFood (takeaway platform), a series of products have built an electronic payment ecosystem in Macau, creating a new smart lifestyle for Macau citizens. "It is not easy to be a pioneer in Macau. You need to recognize what positive impact you can bring to this city and its people.” Says Joe Liu.
The program director of the Macao International Music Festival and the first Chinese assistant conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Lio Kuokman has received the Medal of Cultural Merit from the Macau SAR Government. For Lio Kuokman, music is the art of time, while elegance is polished in time and is a balance between sensibility and rationality.
Harry Lai once participated in multiple large construction projects in Macau. Under his leadership, LAI SI Enterprise Holding Ltd. became the first construction company in Macau that was listed in the main board of HKEX. Although Harry is engaged in a traditional industry that is limited by the market, he has the courage to be a limit breaker and has gone beyond all his peers. He expresses, “As a pioneer, I have gained a sense of satisfaction and achievement that far outweighs all costs.”
The edition is designed with the exclusive L888.4 movement with silicon balance spring — which was certificated by the Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres (COSC) — and a power reserve for approximately 72 hours; a screw-in crown with a 42-mm diameter is suitable for everyday wear; an Arabic numeral scale in rose gold, and its hour, minute, and second hands reveal a low-key but meticulous taste. The edition offers two options: the stainless-steel version (MOP$21,888) and the 18K prestige set (MOP$33,888). In addition to a watch bezel and a crown both made of 18k rose gold, the prestige set contains stainless-steel and a brown strap, both equipped with Longines' quick strap replacement device.
Longines Spirit Macau Edition is exclusive to Longines Corporate Boutiques in Macau only and is able to reserve online
Longines Flagship Boutique Las Domingos Macau • Macau Square
Shoppes at Venetian • Shoppes at Parisian • Shoppes at Londoner
Galaxy Macau • Studio City Macau • Wynn Palace
For details :https://www.longines.com/zh-mo/landing/longines-spirit-macau-edition
To download high-res photos：https://bit.ly/3HVXjJr
High-res photos for China media: https://share.weiyun.com/R9iZxgRM
