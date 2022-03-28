Bobby Sealz, a hip-hop sensation from Detroit, releases two singles; streaming on all leading music platforms
Call you back’ and ‘POP’ have reintroduced Bobby Sealz as the most promising hip-hop artist in the industryDETROIT, MI, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobby Sealz, a hip-hop prodigy from Detroit, is setting a new level in hip-hop music through his two new singles – Call you back and POP, released in 2022. The artist is all set to make this a breakthrough year for himself and is releasing creative and authentic music, garnering an overwhelming response from listeners.
Bobby comes from Detroit, known to raise some of the most famous and toughest hip-hop artists. He found his passion for music at a very young age and decided to follow his dream to make a career in hip-hop.
“A single mother raised me in Detroit with four other siblings, and I remember my mother used to play music on the radio to calm me down as a baby,” said Bobby while talking about his early days.
Bobby has created a niche for his music after joining hands with the Best Hand Entertainment label early in his career. Through hard work and perseverance, Bobby is known as one of the fearless rappers who couples Detroit’s grit and exhibits immense talent at blending different elements of music to create hit singles.
“Music is my passion, and I’m grateful to my fans who genuinely appreciate the music I make. They are my biggest motivators, and it is for them that I want to strive hard each day to give my best,” Bobby said.
Bobby’s music is known for producing quality music and creative songwriting. His music has a peppy flow and a strong narrative, thus setting him apart from other rappers.
Listeners can enjoy his music on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Napster.
https://www.instagram.com/Bobbysealz/
https://www.instagram.com/Best_hand_entertainment/
Website: https://www.besthandentertainment.com/
Russ M
Best Hand Entertainment
email us here